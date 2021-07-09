Masala chat: Ishika fulfils long-standing dream

Ishika fulfils long-standing dream

Actress Ishika Taneja, who was recently seen in the music video Dil Mangdi, has begun horse-riding lessons.

She had always wanted to ride a horse.

"I have a huge connection with animals, especially horses," she said.

"I am developing a close bond with my horse."

Priyank attends MMA classes to perfect role

Actor Priyank Sharma attended mixed martial arts workshops to perfect his role as Rahat in the show Puncch Beat 2.

"I hope people appreciate the hard work I am putting in," he said.

"I am not just an actor, I have tried my level best to give way more than that even when fighting."

When Amol let clouds hog the limelight

Actor Amol Parashar, popular as Chitvan Sharma in the web series Tripling, was in a humorous mood recently when he posted a photo posing against a picturesque valley on Instagram.

"Photo is about clouds, I'm in the foreground," he wittily commented.

Malayalam actor thrilled to resemble new police chief

Actor Chembil Ashokan (far right) is thrilled that he is being trolled for resembling new Kerala Police chief Anil Kant.

"I am getting congratulatory messages and I was taken aback when my friend said that trolls have also begun linking my photo with that of the new police chief," said Ashokan, who has played different roles in about 50 Malayalam films.

"I really would like to meet the new police chief, but I don't know when that would be possible. In a few films I have played the role of a police officer, but I am yet to play a police chief."

Abhay felt like a genius, so he drew Einstein

Abhay Deol has been sharing his experiments with art on social media.

The actor recently shared a doodle of Albert Einstein on Instagram.

"Felt like a genius, so I drew one," he wrote in an amusing tone.

"Stick your tongue out if you are too!"

Renuka's song earns one billion views

Haryanvi singer Renuka Panwar has become a social media sensation thanks to her song 52 Gaj Ka Daman garnering over a billion views on YouTube in less than a year.

"It feels nice... this is the first time that a song sung by a simple Haryanvi girl has crossed one billion views on YouTube," said the 19-year-old.

"It is my honour to be the one who pioneered this." Preity proud of organic home garden

Preity Zinta can't stop gushing about her organic garden.

The actress, who currently resides in Los Angeles with husband Gene Goodenough, recently shared a video clip on Instagram which showed her picking ripe strawberries.

"I cannot explain how excited I am to see fruits and vegetables grow in our backyard," she said. "I am loving every bit of this."