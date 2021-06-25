Masala chat: Jasmin wants to stay real and straight

Jasmin wants to stay real and straight

Actress Jasmin Bhasin says the fame that she got through Bigg Boss 14 hasn't affected her in real life.

"If I start worrying about fame and burden myself with responsibilities and expectations, I'll lose myself," she said.

"I've always been straightforward, I don't have filters."

Siddhant relives childhood

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi relived his childhood in a recent Instagram post. He is seen sitting on a swing and enjoying himself.

He wrote a poem alongside: "When was the last time you sat on a swing; plucked berries; made paper planes; played tic-tac-toe, ate raw mangoes with chilli... childhood gave wings to imagination; and as we grew up the system tried to stop the flight."

Ragini 'easy target' because she's a woman

Almost six months after she was freed on bail in a drugs case, Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi said she was targeted because she is a woman.

"Women are in general easy targets in our society," she said. "It gets even more amplified when a woman happens to be successful... it's even worse."

Vidyut channels inner Harry Potter

Action star Vidyut Jammwal played out his Harry Potter fantasy of riding a broom in a new Boomerang video he posted recently.

He is seen leaping on and off an elevated platform outside his house with a broom between his legs. His pet dog watches his antics intently and tries getting out of the way.

"I am not showing off or bragging… But I am quite a big deal for my dogs," he captioned the clip.

Keerthy made friends during Rang De shoot

Malayali actress Keerthy Suresh enjoyed shooting for the Telugu film Rang De.

"I made some good friends for life," she said. "It was really fun to make such a light-hearted candyfloss film."

Raashii praises South actresses' skills

Actress Raashii Khanna, who works predominantly in Tamil and Telugu films, feels roles for actresses in the South are no longer just about being pretty.

"It's still a male-dominated industry but I think women are making their way ahead considering the new kind of films that are coming," she said. "Earlier you had to just look pretty and do great in songs. Now you have to be a good actor. I think we have a bank of great actresses in the South as well."

Suresh aces MGR look

Anchor, actor, director and chef Suresh Chakravarthi recently participated in the fourth season of Bigg Boss and instantly became a hit.

He is now receiving more applause for appearing as former film star and Tamil Nadu chief minister M.G. Ramachandran (MGR), along with Vanitha Vijaykumar (right), in the show Bigg Boss Jodigal on Vijay TV.

People are amazed that he looks exactly like MGR.