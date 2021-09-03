Masala chat: Kriti's got a lot more to discover

Kriti's got a lot more to discover

Kriti Sanon has found her feet in Hindi cinema in just seven years. But the actress does not want to stop as there is still a lot more inside her to discover.

"My journey has been very fruitful and I believe that your journey should have an upward curve," said the 31-year-old, who has a degree in electronics and telecommunication engineering.

"I want to become better than what I am already doing and that has always been a driving force for me."

Manmeet kept her role in Shershaah a secret for a long time

Manmeet Kaur is happy that she is receiving critical acclaim for her role in her debut film Shershaah.

But she says she kept her successful audition for the role of Mona a secret for a long time.

"When I got this role, I was thrilled," she said.

"But my mother was apprehensive that I might lose the opportunity if I talk about it.

"So, I kept it a secret till I shot for my part in 2019."

Meenakshii breaks language barrier and learns Telugu

Meenakshii Chaudhary worked hard to deliver her dialogues in Telugu in her debut Telugu film Ichata Vahanamulu Niluparadu.

"Initially it was a challenge because I come from Haryana and then lived in Mumbai," said the actress, who won the Miss Grand India title in 2018.

"I wrote my dialogues in Hindi a night before (the shoot) and then converted them accordingly. Now I understand Telugu and it's only a matter of time before I start speaking it fluently."

Son drops Nagarjuna's first look from Bangarraju

Naga Chaitanya wished father Nagarjuna on his 62nd birthday with a special birthday post on Twitter.

Along with it, he unveiled Nagarjuna's look from their upcoming film Bangarraju.

The superstar in the photo can be seen smiling and wearing traditional South Indian attire.

Sethupathi, Taapsee team up for horror-comedy

Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu's film Annabelle Sethupathi is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on Sept 17. The horror-comedy, directed by Deepak Sundarajan, was shot in Jaipur and sees Taapsee star in a Tamil film after Game Over in 2019.

The movie, which will also release in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, has been titled Annabelle Rathore in Hindi.

Shweta relies on instinct

Shweta Tripathi has revealed that it is the story that draws her towards a project and instinct is very important for her as an artiste.

"I don't see what the medium is or the platform," said the actress.

"If the story attracts me, I will say yes... I know that I want to be a part of it."

Dino doesn't stop trying

Actor-producer Dino Morea was without work for a long time during the pandemic but that did not stop him from keeping himself ready.

"I feel you just gotta work hard, nothing is impossible," said the 45-year-old.

"If someone says 'hey I have got this role for you', I can do it tomorrow. I am so prepared."