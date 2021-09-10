Masala chat: Neha condemns harassment at workplace

Poulomi tests new waters

For the first time, actress Poulomi Das will play a bisexual character.

The 25-year-old has been roped in as the lead in the web show Hai Taubba 3, which is about women breaking societal taboos.

"Kesar is in a relationship with a guy but in love with a girl. So, the story is about self-discovery, how things turn bitter for her and changes the dynamics of her relationships," said Poulomi.

Arshi feels blessed to find a great teacher

Arshi Khan, who is learning wrestling skills from The Great Khali, feels blessed that she has found a great teacher.

The actress has revealed that the former World Wrestling Entertainment star, whose real name is Dalip Singh Rana, also teaches her basic humour to cope with the challenges of life. "Khali has made me strong enough to live a life of dreams," she said. "He made me trust myself."

Kim makes relationship with Leander official

Kim Sharma has finally made her relationship with tennis player Leander Paes official. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a photo that features her with Leander.

The pair's dating rumours began when they were spotted holidaying together in Goa a few weeks ago. Since then they have made a number of appearances together.

Khushali explores Jhansi's lanes on a bicycle

Khushali Kumar is currently shooting for her debut film Dedh Bigha Zameen in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The actress revealed that she has been exploring the historic city on a bicycle.

"I've been travelling to get the vibe, saw the fort," she said. "It's been a different experience for me to see so much of legacy here.

"Betwa river has such a spiritual feel with Ramraja temple on its shore. Loving it.

"Carried a cycle along to ride on the galliyas (lanes) of Jhansi."

Tuck Jagadish is Nani's return gift to fans

Leading Telugu actor Nani believes that Tuck Jagadish, releasing on Amazon Prime Video on Sept 10, will be his return gift to family audiences who always showered him with love and support.

"This is the first time I am playing a guy who belongs to a huge family," he said.

"From the beginning of my career, I have this love and support of family audiences. I really feel this is my gratitude to them... something they will all enjoy."

Neha condemns harassment at workplace

Neha Sharma points out that physical and mental harassment at the workplace are common. But the actress, who appears in the short film Vikalp which addresses the issue, feels that such abuse cannot be considered normal even if those affected cannot raise their voice because they have to keep their job.

"The dignity of a human being cannot be compromised due to the need of earning money," she said.

Director Shankar's daughter to make film debut

Tamil director Shankar's younger daughter Aditi will make her film debut opposite Karthi in Viruman, which will be directed by Muthaiaya.

The rural drama, whose shooting began on Monday, will be set in south Tamil Nadu, especially Theni, and focus on the importance of family and relationships.