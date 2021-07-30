Masala chat: Parull relishes hoity-toity aunt role

Parull relishes hoity-toity aunt role

Actress Parull Chaudhry enjoyed playing a prim and proper south Mumbai lady in the upcoming show Bhagya Lakshmi.

"I play the hero's hoity-toity aunt," she said. "This is the type of character I would like to play.

"While there isn't any resonance with my character and personality, I definitely felt she is someone I could effortlessly pull off."

Nayanthara to make Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh

There is a lot of buzz in Bollywood that superstar Shah Rukh Khan is going to collaborate with director Atlee Kumar for his next film.

And, according to the latest media reports, the venture will feature Nayanthara.

"Both Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan have been in conversation with Nayanthara for a while now and things have finally fallen into place," a source told Pinkvilla. "The actress has come on board the action thriller."

Priyadarshan never makes comedy films for intelligent people

Filmmaker Priyadarshan has opened up about his idea of comedy films.

"I never make them for intelligent people," he told the Press Trust of India. "I make them for people who have a child inside them. Writing comedy is not easy. You must not repeat what you have done before."

Kirti urges girls to enjoy bike rides

Kirti Kulhari is fascinated by bikes and has urged girls to enjoy rides on the two-wheeler.

"It's so cool to ride a bike and be the women that we are," the actress wrote on Instagram. "We don't have to be men to experience some things in life.

"Let bikes be a thing as much for girls as it is for boys."

Chunky decodes why anthologies are so popular

Chunky Panday feels anthologies are popular on OTT because they are "easy watchers".

"They give you so much variety and you are not hooked on them for too long," said the actor. "Everything is 30 to 40 minutes."

Ravi turns vegetarian

Ravi Bhatia has turned vegetarian and is urging people to respect animals.

"I decided to quit consuming non-vegetarian food, be it farm animals, companion animals, marine or wildlife," said the TV actor, who is best known for his roles in serials such as Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se and Ishq Subhan Allah.

"Adopting a plant-based diet is one of the most important and effective acts anyone can take to make this world a better place. I understood the need to care of animals."