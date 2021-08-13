Masala chat: Pooja happy to work in different industries

Pooja happy to work in different industries

Pooja Hegde is working in the Hindi, Telugu and Tamil film industries at the moment but the actress never differentiates between them.

She told IANS that a good mix of everything has worked for her.

"I always wanted to be an Indian actor," she said. "I never differentiate between the industries and have treated them all like my own."

Soni prefers cameos

Soni Singh does only cameo roles in serials these days because she does not want to risk her health.

"I'm enjoying doing cameo roles because of the pandemic," said the actress.

"Acting is my passion and my work helps me stay physically and mentally fit. So I didn't take a break. I instead started doing cameos and I choose the ones that have very good screen presence and are challenging."

Dino's first look from The Empire unveiled

Actor Dino Morea looks regal and ferocious as a warlord in the most awaited magnum opus The Empire.

"My hair, scars and costume are detailed in a way that makes me look deadly yet desirable," he said. "Audiences will feel fear but will still keep looking."

Father helps Lara perfect Indira Gandhi role

For Lara Dutta, playing the role of Mrs Indira Gandhi in Bell Bottom touched a personal chord.

Her father, Wing Commander (Ret) L.K. Dutta, who was with the Indian Air Force, flew the late prime minister on her official trips.

Whenever Lara needed help portraying the character, she turned to him. "I had a personal reference point," she said. "He gave me so many inputs on the way she would interact with people, her demeanour, that really helped me."

Shweta feels daughter is a better actor

Popular television actress Shweta Tiwari (far right) feels her daughter Palak (right), who is set to make her debut in Bollywood with the horror film Rosie: The Saffron Chapter, is a better actor.

"I would love to work with her," said Shweta. "She does it so effortlessly. Sometimes I get emotional when I see her performing."

Lavina to play Meera Bai

Lavina Tandon is excited about playing Meera Bai in the upcoming show Vighnaharta Ganesh.

"The role is very complex but at the same time very pure and innocent," she said.

"It is unique and challenging. It will be very interesting for me to bring to life Meera Bai's devotion towards Lord Krishna."

Hrithik is Sooraj's dance idol

Sooraj Pancholi (right) has made a comeback to films with Time To Dance, which features plenty of ballroom and Latin dancing.

"When it comes to Bollywood dancing, Hrithik Roshan is my idol," said Sooraj. "I absolutely love dancing, but Latin was new to me.

"With this film, I have learnt a lot of new dance forms and got to work with some really talented dancers from around the world."