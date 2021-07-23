Masala chat: Shilpa back with a colourful bang

Shilpa back with a colourful bang

If there is one star in Bollywood who can easily experiment with traditional ensembles, it is Shilpa Shetty. The actress, whose husband was arrested in Mumbai on Monday for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing it, has been making waves online with her upcoming film Hungama 2 and the release of her song Chura Ke Dil Mera.

And now, for a new shoot, she is back with a colourful bang in a floral lehenga from the clothing label Torani. The ensemble, incorporated with the fresh vibes of spring and monsoon, costs Rs100,000 ($1,820).

Masaba to start filming new episodes

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is ready to commence shooting for the second season of Masaba Masaba.

She promises twice the laughter, tears and fun.

The daughter of veteran actress Neena Gupta said: "I get to show a different side of myself and I can't wait to see what the audience will think about it."

Adivi waiting for that beautiful love story

If there is one genre missing from Telugu actor Adivi Sesh's "thrilling" roster, it is out-and-out romance.

The 35-year-old romanced Eesha Rebba in Ami Thumi, but he doesn't consider the 2017 film romantic.

"I have not done a romantic film ever because even Ami Thumi was a slapstick comedy," he said. "I am just waiting for that beautiful love story to come and entice my heart."

Lakshmi's vacation is over

Lakshmi Manchu can turn nasty when someone reminds her that her vacation is over.

The actress, who is currently in the United States with her family, posted a photo on Instagram in which she is holding an axe in one hand and is pointing towards the camera with the other.

"When someone reminds me that my vacay is over and I gotta go back home!" she captioned it.

UP cop makes big screen debut

Circle Inspector Aniruddha Singh, posted to Badaun district in Uttar Pradesh is making his acting debut in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

The 41-year-old plays the role of Sanjay Dutt's younger brother in the war drama, slated for release next month.

Said director Abhishek Dudhaiya: "Despite being busy with shooting on the set and off-duty, Singh was constantly checking with his colleagues. His role could have been longer but he decided to return to duty."

Ravi loves acting during monsoon

Ravi Bhatia, the protagonist in the series Shukla: The Tiger, is gearing up for the release of his next series, Margaon: The Closed File. He feels that the monsoon in India is a great time for artistes.

"Monsoon awakens the artist inside you and lets you perform with lots of energy," he said. "I enjoy shooting during this time. Monsoon makes acting easy and more realistic. Even if you work extra, you don't feel tired."