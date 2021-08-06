Masala chat: Singapore girl makes debut in India with Punjabi movie

Rajkumar's granddaughter set to make Tamil debut

Kannada film legend Dr Rajkumar's granddaughter Dhanya Ramkumar, the first woman from the family to enter the film industry, is all set to act in a Tamil film.

The actress, who will make her debut soon with the Kannada film Ninna Sanihake, has reportedly agreed terms with a leading Tamil production house.

Reputed film public relations officer Nikil Murukan said on his social media page: "Kannada Legendary Actor #Rajkumar's Granddaughter @DhanyaRam-kumar debuts in Kollywood."

The production house refused to reveal any detail.

Aashna makes debut in India with Punjabi movie

Singapore-raised model and actress Ava Aashna Chopra has entered the Indian entertainment industry with the Punjabi movie Soniye Ve.

She plays the role of a non-resident Indian who visits India to learn bhangra.

The 30-year-old chose this offer over Bigg Boss 15.

"To stay longer in a reality show, we need votes from the audience and I am yet to introduce myself here," she said.

"Moreover, since childhood I have been addicted to Bollywood movies."

Drashti's look in The Empire reflects royalty

Drashti Dhami's first look from the upcoming period drama The Empire, in which she plays a warrior princess, was unveiled recently.

The actress said that it reflects royalty and allows her to turn into the warrior she can be. "Every look test was a thrilling experience that helped me understand her even more," she said.

Nidhhi's dream comes true

Nidhhi Agerwal (left) will soon be seen with actor Sonu Sood in a music video directed by Farah Khan (right). The actress is thrilled that she got the opportunity to work with the choreographer-director.

"I had a great time shooting for the song with Farah maam and Sonu sir," said Nidhhi. "It is always a dream for any actor to be choreographed by Farah Khan but I was in for a double treat since she was directing it as well."

Nafisa nervous to face camera after a decade

Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi is set to make a comeback to films after a decade.

"I am so excited," said the 64-year-old, who entered the Hindi film industry in 1978 with the film Junoon. "But I am also nervous as I am facing the camera after so long.

"I am going to Mumbai for the shooting. I am not allowed to reveal anything about the project."

Yogi wants to play vivid characters

Tamil comedian Yogi Babu, who will soon be seen in the anthology Navarasa, is keen to play a wide gamut of roles on-screen.

"Laughter is one of my strongest traits, but I wish to experience stronger emotions," said the 36-year-old.

"This anthology elicits all human emotions in one segment.

"I have got a chance to play an emotional scene within a comic role. I hope to obtain such roles in the future as well."

Nora elevates Tanishk's work

Nora Fatehi will be seen dancing to Tanishk Bagchi's (right) song Zaalima Coca Cola in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

The musician credits the actress-dancer for elevating his work.

"It's always such a joy to work with Nora," he said. "She is the kind of performer who elevates my material."