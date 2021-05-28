Masala chat: Sirish prefers mirror selfies

Suneeta wrote new song when pregnant

Pop singer Suneeta Rao has come out with a new track titled Vaada Karo, which highlights climate change. She wrote the song when she was expecting her daughter, who is now 11.

"Vaada Karo is a pledge to fight climate change and spread awareness about it," Suneeta said.

"I wrote the song when I was pregnant with my daughter, who features in the video. I woke up that morning thinking, 'what kind of a world are we leaving for our children?' And the lyrics of the song just came pouring out."

Huma shares funny stills from Army Of The Dead set

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi has posted funny photos from the set of her international release Army Of The Dead.

She plays Geeta, a single mother in the new Zack Snyder directorial, which has dropped digitally.

Huma shared photos with co-star Richard Cetrone, who is dressed as the Zombie King.

Mahekk's perfect mantra

Actress Mahekk Chahal, who is currently shooting for the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town, South Africa, mouthed some pop philosophy in a recent Instagram post.

"Life isn't perfect but your outfit can be," she wrote alongside a photo in which she is seen dressed in an all-black playsuit.

Neena to release autobiography

Actress and director Neena Gupta will release her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh (If I speak the truth) on June 14.

"Last year during the lockdown, I wrote my book. I thought in these difficult and gloomy times, when we are sad and at home, maybe my book will help you tide over some of the days," said Neena in a video posted by her publishing house Penguin India.

She remains one of Bollywood's most versatile actors and is known for living her life on her own terms.

Jr NTR reveals RRR look

Telugu star Jr NTR has revealed his character, Komaram Bheem, in S.S. Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR.

"He's a rebel full of heart. It's been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all one of my biggest challenges so far," he captioned the image.

Jr NTR, as Komaram Bheem, is seen leaping above a stormy sea, spear in hand and ready to charge.

Sirish prefers mirror selfies

Allu Sirish has confessed that he prefers mirror selfies to photo shoots.

The Telugu actor, who is the younger brother of Telugu star Allu Arjun, posted a mirror selfie on Instagram that shows him in a gym and wrote: "Mirror selfies. Coz a photoshoot is too mainstream!"

'Preity Zinta vibe' got Taapsee Bollywood break

Taapsee Pannu says she succeeded in Bollywood because the makers of her first film did not ask her to audition for it.

"Thank God I wasn't auditioned (for Chashme Baddoor)," the actress told Vogue.

"I haven't learnt the craft formally, my training is all on set. I would have failed miserably. I was known as the girl who has the 'Preity Zinta vibe', which is why I even got a Bollywood break.

"If I had to struggle for roles, I wouldn't have lasted in this field for so long."