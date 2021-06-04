Masala chat: Sonu prefers vegetarian shop in his name

Akshara's sweet lockdown activity

Actress Akshara Haasan says that, if there is one activity she has particularly taken to during the Covid-19 lockdown in India, it is making jam.

"There ain't much to do. I love making jam and I have taken to it hugely," said Akshara, the daughter of noted actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika.

"I am working on some art as well and I hope I will bring that to the audience some day."

Janhvi's painting skills reminds Dia of Sridevi

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has flaunted her painting skills on social media.

It reminded another Bollywood actress Dia Mirza of Janhvi's mother, late superstar Sridevi.

"Can I call myself a painter yet?" Janhvi captioned the photos.

Commenting on the post, Dia hinted that Janhvi has inherited her talent for painting from her mother.

"Like mother like daughter. Keep painting," Dia said.

Mitaali happy to play a Marathi bride

Mitaali Nag had to dress as a traditional Maharashtrian bride for her role as Devyani in the show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The actress says that she loved her look.

"I enjoy my onscreen character but I was very excited about shooting the wedding sequence. I am so happy that I got to dress up as a Marathi girl. The look was so radiant," she said.

Son transforms Shilpa into Hela from Thor

Shilpa Shetty shared a video made by her son Viaan on Instagram in which he envisioned the actress as Cate Blanchett's character Hela, the goddess of death, in the Hollywood movie Thor: Ragnarok.

Viaan morphed his mother's face over Blanchett's in various scenes of the superhero film. In the clip, he also pitted Shilpa against the deadly virus Covid-19, represented by Chris Hemsworth's character Thor.

Shilpa wrote: "Viaan put a smile on my face with this video he made, describing how mumma handled Covid-19."

Sonu prefers vegetarian shop in his name

Sonu Sood, who has been helping the needy in India since the Covid-19 outbreak last year, reacted funnily to recent news that a mutton shop has been named after him in Karimnagar, Telangana.

The Bollywood actor wrote on Twitter: "I am a vegetarian. No mutton shop in my name. Can I help him open something vegetarian?"

Stint as TV journo helped Lopamudra ace Maharani role

Actress Lopamudra Das plays a journalist in the new web series Maharani. She says her stint as a television journalist helped her perfect the role.

"Since I was a TV journalist and used to cover every beat - be it politics or entertainment - I didn't have to prepare much for this role," she said.

"I exactly knew the tone and throw. That's why when I auditioned for this character, I was quite confident and got selected immediately."

Kiara posts dreamy mermaid shot

Kiara Advani has channelled her inner mermaid spirit in a new photo she posted on Instagram.

In the throwback image, the actress is seen underwater, on her back, dressed in a neon-green bikini.

She did not reveal when or where the photo was taken. It might be from her Maldives vacation earlier this year, when she was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Malhotra.

"You can't stop the waves but you can learn to swim," she captioned the post.