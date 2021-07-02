Masala chat: Sonu's supermarket on a cycle

Kangana has body scan for Indira role

Actress Kangana Ranaut took to social media to tell fans that she went for a body scan to play former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in her next film, Emergency.

"Time to get into Madam Prime Minister Indira Gandhi Ji's skin," the actress wrote on her Instagram page.

The political drama is directed by Sai Kabir, who helmed Kangana's 2014 release Revolver Rani.

Sonu's supermarket on a cycle

Actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is selling eggs, bread, chips and grocery items on a cycle, calling it "Sonu Sood ki Supermarket".

The gesture is meant to promote small businesses in India.

He posted a video about his effort on Instagram and wrote: "You don't need to go to a mall to buy grocery items. This market is a hit."

Zoya inspired by police officer Sanjukta

Zoya Hussain (right) was inspired by Indian Police Service officer Sanjukta Parashar while playing the role of a cop in the upcoming web series Grahan.

The actress, who has relatives in the Indian Administrative Service, said: "They're very disciplined. They have long and extensive training and are exposed to so much - crime, politics, etc. I was enamoured by Sanjukta Parashar - how she speaks, how she conducts herself. There is a lighter side to her, but she is extremely dynamic and charismatic."

Shraddha relaxes with Rishi Kapoor songs

Television actress Shraddha Arya is a diehard Rishi Kapoor fan. After a long day of shooting, she relaxes by listening to classic melodies featuring the late Bollywood star.

Shraddha said: "I have been a big fan of Rishi ji since my childhood and have grown up watching his films and dancing to some of his evergreen songs. After a tiring day on the sets, Rishi ji's melodious music brings a perfect and a peaceful end to my day. He will be forever my love and crush."

Shreya shares happy memory from pregnancy days

Singer Shreya Ghoshal recently shared a happy memory from the time she was pregnant with son Devyaan.

"This was in February when I was floating in this pool and Devyaan was floating in me," she said.

Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya were blessed with their first child Devyaan on May 22.

Hrithik goes shirtless

Actor Hrithik Roshan recently posted a shirtless photo on Instagram in which he flaunts a muscular chest and a tanned look.

He also wore reflective sunglasses and a black cap to complete the look, which he captioned "Good catch".

"Constantly raising the bar," veteran actor Anil Kapoor commented.

Director Shankar's daughter marries cricketer

Tamil film director Shankar's daughter Aishwarya married cricketer Rohit Damodaren on Sunday in a traditional wedding ceremony at the Welcomhotel in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai.

Aishwarya, Shankar's eldest daughter, is a doctor, while Rohit, who plays for the Madurai Panthers team, is the son of industrialist Damodaren.