Masala sabudana khichdi

Sabudana, or sago, is a key ingredient in making this khichdi. The dish is mildly spiced, with peanuts giving it a light crunch. It is ideal for breakfast or as a snack.

Preparation time: 10 minutes + 4 hours soaking

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients: Sabudana (sago): 1/2 cup Onion: 1 Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Oil: 4 tsp Green chilli: 1 Curry leaves: Few Mustard seeds: 1/2 tsp Carrots: 2 tblsp Frozen peas: 2 tblsp Salt: As needed Roasted peanuts: 2 tblsp Lemon juice: Few drops

Method: 1) Wash the sago five times in running water. This is to get rid of the starch. 2) Drain the water completely and sprinkle two hands of water. Mix well. Cover and keep it aside for four hours. 3) Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder and salt and mix well. 4) Place oil, curry leaves, slit green chilli and finely-chopped onions in a pan. 5) Saute the onions till they become translucent. 6) Add carrots and peas. Cook for few minutes. Add salt. 7) Coarsely pulse the roasted peanuts. 8) Add sago pearls. Mix well and cook for five minutes. 9) Add peanut powder and mix well. Drizzle a few drops of lemon juice. 11) Sabudana khichdi is ready, serve it hot.

Notes: Wash the sago nicely to get rid of the starch. This will help make non-sticky sabudana khichdi.

Singapore-based Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com