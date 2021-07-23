MasterChef winner to help Mumbai charity

Most MasterChef Australia winners go on to sign book deals, do TV shows and open restaurants. Justin Narayan, the Fijian-Indian Season 13 winner, also plans to cook and work for the Mumbai-based NGO Vision Rescue.

Having been a youth pastor with a mission to create a fun and safe environment for teens, working with disadvantaged children is as important for Justin as setting up a food truck or restaurant showcasing popular Indian food. Justin, whose mother is of Indian origin and lives in Australia, visited India in 2017.

Vision Rescue was started by pastor and motivational speaker Biju Thampy in Mumbai in 2004. It provides simple food to children living at the Mahim railway station.

The NGO also counsels child drug addicts, provides healthcare, runs a slum school and a transition home for women rescued from traffickers and gets school dropouts engaged in sports.

Justin, according to 10play.com.au, got married to his sweetheart Esther Smoothy after his big win and set off for their honeymoon. He rated the event above his MasterChef win, calling it "the best day of my entire life".

The ceremony was held on the Swan River in Perth's Midland and was attended by his fellow MasterChef 2021 competitors Pete Campbell, Brent Draper, Minoli De Silva and Amir Manoly.

In an interview with a magazine, Justin revealed the couple wanted kids "straightaway" and planned to buy a property with his US$250,000 ($342,000) prize money from the show.

"I am so fortunate, very blessed, for all those things," the 28-year-old said. "Genuinely the best year of my life, I can easily say that."

It was doubly important for him to win the title because his father has been sick for some time. "It gave me that extra bit of motivation and determination to focus on what I needed to do," Justin said.

He told IndiaLink News that the reality TV show has made Australians more receptive to global flavours.

"The show has changed the very concept of Australian food," he said. "You name a cuisine and it's been there. This season alone it has showcased Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Indian, Cambodian, Korean food."

The show, Justin said, has also promoted social inclusivity. "When you see and taste the food from various cultures, when you relish someone else's food, you learn to accept their culture a little bit more," he said.

His advice to MasterChef aspirants: "Cook the food you grew up with, cook the food you find delicious." Food, as Justin put it, is a "great equaliser".

Indo-Asian News Service

"I am so fortunate, very blessed, for all those things. Genuinely the best year of my life, I can easily say that."

- Fijian-Indian Justin Narayan (above), the winner of MasterChef Australia Season 13