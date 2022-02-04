JEYASHRI SURESH

Matar (green peas) ka halwa is a rich, creamy, easy-to-prepare dish.

It is a good source of fibre and potassium and is a favourite dessert in many Indian households. Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 30 minutes Serves: 3-4 Ingredients: Frozen peas: 2 cups Salt: A pinch Baking soda: ¼ tsp Ghee: 3 tbsp Jaggery or sugar: ½ cup Khoya (curd): ½ cup (grated) Cardamom powder: ¼ tsp Almond slices: 2 tbsp Method: 1) In a saucepan, pour 2 cups of water and add the peas. I used frozen peas. 2) Add some salt and baking soda. Baking soda helps in retaining the halwa's vibrant colour. 3) Let this boil for five minutes. 4) If you are using fresh peas, boil this for 12 minutes. 5) Drain the water and run the peas through cold water. 6) Grind this into a coarse paste. You can add 2-3 tbsp of water while grinding. 7) In a heavy-bottomed pan, add 1 tbsp of ghee and the ground matar paste. 8) Let this cook over a medium flame for five minutes. 9) Stir in between. 10) Add the jaggery to the pan. I used powdered, organic jaggery. If you feel the jaggery has impurities, boil it in ¼ cup of water and then filter it. 11) Mix well. If you are adding jaggery syrup, cook it for an extra two minutes so that it will reach the right consistency. 12) Stir well and cook for five minutes. 13) Add the khoya. 14) Mix well and cook for a minute. 15) Add the cardamom powder and almond slices. 16) Mix well and switch off the flame. 17) Delicious matar ka halwa is ready to serve.

Notes: a) Jaggery can be replaced with white or brown sugar. b) Khoya can be replaced with milk powder or gulab jamun mix. c) Matar ka halwa stays good for three to four days in the refrigerator.

tabla@sph.com.sg Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com