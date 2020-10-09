Methi-leaves puliyodarai

JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a flavourful South Indian dish made with fresh methi leaves (fenugreek) and tamarind.

It is typically eaten with raita, coconut chutney or dal. Ideal for children's lunch box.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Serves : 2-3

Ingredients: Chopped methi leaves: 1/2 cup Cooked rice: 1 cup Sesame oil: 2 tbsp Mustard seeds ½ tsp Chana dal: 1 tsp / Urad dal: 1 tsp Peanuts: 2 tbsp Tamarind extract: ¾ cup Salt: As needed Asafoetida: A pinch Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp Jaggery: ¼ tsp Red chilli powder (to roast and grind): 1 tsp Black pepper: 1 tsp Mustard seeds: 1/2 cup Dhaniya/coriander seeds: 1 tsp

Method: 1) Soak gooseberry-sized tamarind in ¼ cup hot water. 2) Take 1 tsp urad dal, black pepper, mustard seeds and dhaniya seeds in a pan. 3) Dry-roast till they become golden brown. Remove them from the pan. Allow the mix to cool and grind it into a fine powder - you will get 5 tsp. 4) Pour 2 tbsp sesame oil into a pan. Add mustard seeds, chana dal, peanuts and asafoetida. 5) Roast till the dal turns golden brown. 6) Add ¼ tsp turmeric powder and mix well. 7) Add ¾ cup tamarind extract. Add ½ cup chopped methi leaves. Add 1 tsp red chilli powder and salt. Mix well. Let this boil for 10 minutes. 8) Add the roasted and ground powder and mix well. 9) Add ¼ tsp jaggery to balance the spiciness. Mix well and cook for 3-4 minutes. 10) Switch off the flame. Add 2 tsp sesame oil. This is optional but highly recommended. 11) 5 tbsp of methi leaves' paste is ready. 12) Take the 1 cup cooked rice in a wide bowl. Add 2 tbsp methi leaves' paste. Mix well. Methi-leaves rice is ready.

Notes: a) Ensure the rice grains are not fused while cooking. b) You can mix the methi leaves' paste with idiyappam too. c) The methi-leaves rice stays good in the refrigerator for two weeks.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com