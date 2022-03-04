JEYASHRI SURESH

Methi Matar Malai is a popular Indian dish which is made in the north especially during winter when fresh methi (fenugreek) is in season.

This recipe combines methi, matar (green peas) and malai (cream) in a rich, sweet and seriously creamy curry.

Methi leaves have health benefits as they are known to reduce cholesterol and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases.

Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Serves: 3 Ingredients: Fresh methi leaves (chopped: ¼ cup \) Onion (finely chopped): 1 Green peas (frozen): 1 cup Fresh cream: ½ cup Water: ½ cup Oil: 3 tsp Kasoori methi (sun-dried fenugreek leaves): 1 tbsp Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Pepper powder: ½ tsp Salt: As neededTo grind: Pre-soaked cashew nuts: 15 Garam masala: 1 tsp Garlic: 3 cloves Method:1) Soak the cashew nuts in hot water for 10 minutes. 2) Grind the cashew nuts along with garlic and garam masala into a fine paste. You can add water while grinding. 3) Pour 3 tsp oil into a pan. 4) Add the onion and cook till it becomes translucent. 5) Add the ground cashew masala paste. Cook for a minute. 6) Add the chopped methi leaves. 7) Mix well and add the frozen peas. If you are using fresh peas, boil it separately and then add. 8) Mix well and add ½ cup water. 9) Add the red chilli powder and salt. Mix well. 10) Let this cook for 5-7 minutes. The peas should become soft. 11) Add ½ cup cream. 12) Let this boil in a low flame for two minutes. 13) Add the kasoori methi. This gives a nice flavour. 14) Add the pepper powder. Mix well and cook for a minute. 15) Switch off the flame. Methi malai matar is ready. Serve with roti, kulcha or naan. tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com