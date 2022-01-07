Mildly spicy bean curry

JEYASHRI SURESH

This is a flavourful, mildly spicy curry made of beans, which are a rich source of protein, complex carbohydrates, folate and iron.

Since milk products are not included, this recipe is a great option for vegans. Bean sabzi pairs well with roti and pulao. Preparation time: 15 minutes Cooking time: 25 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: Beans (cut): 1 cup Tomato: ½ White sesame seeds: ½ tsp Oil: 3 tsp Fenugreek: 3 tsp Salt: As needed Water: A little (to cook the beans)

To grind: Onion: 1 Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Garlic cloves: 2 Coriander powder: ½ tsp Turmeric powder: ¼ tsp Cumin seeds: 1 tsp Sesame seeds: 2 tsp Method: 1) Wash and cut the beans into ½-inch pieces. 2) Grind the onion, red chilli powder, garlic, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin seeds and the sesame seeds into a fine paste. You can use 1-2 tbsp of water while grinding. 3) Remove the seeds from the tomato and chop it into cubes. 4) Dry roast the ½ tsp of sesame seeds. Once they pop, take them out and keep them aside. 5) In the same pan, add the oil and ground paste and cook over a medium flame for two minutes. 6) Add the tomato and fenugreek. Cook for a minute. 7) Add the chopped beans and salt and mix well. Sprinkle water and cook till the beans are well cooked. Stir in between. 8) Switch off the flame and garnish with sesame seeds. 9) Tasty bean sabzi is ready to serve.

Notes: a) You can add carrots and peas. b) You can make it as a semi-gravy dish too.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com