Milk halwa - a delicious festival sweet

15 Oct 2021 00:00 | Updated at: 15 Oct 2021 07:31

JEYASHRI SURESH

Milk halwa (or paal halwa in Tamil) is a delicious Indian dessert prepared with milk, sooji and sugar and sometimes flavoured with cardamom.

It is easy to prepare with a handful of daily ingredients available at home.

Paal halwa is perfect as a festival neivedyam (food offered to a Hindu deity as part of a worship ritual). Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 10 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: Full-fat milk: 1 cup Sugar: ½ cup Ghee: 3 tbsp Rava (sooji): ¼ cup Curd: 1 tbsp Method: 1) Place the milk, sugar, ghee and sooji in a heavy-bottomed pan. 2) Don't roast the sooji. 3) Mix everything and start stirring. 4) It will thicken in 2-3 minutes. 5) Keep stirring, otherwise the mix will stick to the bottom. 6) I don't like to add cardamom powder or saffron as it will suppress the milk taste. 7) Once it becomes a mass, add the cardamom powder if you wish to. 8) Mix well and add curd. This gives a nice texture to the halwa. 9) Mix well and cook for two minutes. 10) Switch off the flame. Milk halwa is ready. Notes: a) Milk halwa stays good in the refrigerator for two days. b) You can add ghee-roasted cashew nuts or almonds.

 tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com

 
 
