Mini podi idli

Podi idli is a classic South Indian tea-time snack that both adults and children enjoy.

It is usually made with mini idlis. Milagai podi (powder), sesame oil and ghee are mixed and then smeared on the idlis.

Podi idli can be served hot with coconut chutney and enjoyed with masala tea.

Preparation time: 10 minutes Cooking time: 20 minutes Serves: 2 Ingredients: Sesame oil: 1 tbsp Ghee: 1 tsp Mustard seeds: 1 tsp Urad dal: 1 tbsp Peanuts: 2 tbsp Curry leaves: Few sprigs Milagai podi: 2 tbsp Grated carrot: ¼ cup Coriander leaves (finely chopped): 1 tbsp Method: 1) Make the mini idlis and put them aside. 2) Add sesame oil and ghee to a hot pan. 3) Add the mustard seeds, urad dal, peanuts and curry leaves. 4) Saute over medium flame till the dal turns golden brown and the peanuts become crunchy. 5) Add the mini idlis to the pan. 6) Add the idli milagai podi and gently mix evenly. 7) Add the grated carrot and coriander leaves. 8) Switch off the flame and gently mix the items well before serving. Notes: a) You can add finely-chopped capsicum and mushroom to the dish if preferred. b) Corn kernels can be added while sauteing the urad dal. c) Add lemon juice if you want some tang to the dish. d) You can also make podi idlis with regular idlis.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com