Mint ginger chutney

Mint leaves play a vital role in promoting digestion, reducing inflammation and soothing the stomach. They form the main ingredient in the preparation of this flavourful South Indian chutney, which pairs well with idli, thosai and uppumavu.

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Serves: 3

Ingredients: Oil: 3 tsp + 1 tsp for tempering Chana dal: 1 tbsp Green chilli: 3 Small onions: 10 Ginger: 1 piece Small tomato: 1 Mint leaves (tightly packed): 2 cups Grated coconut: 2 tbsp Salt: As needed Mustard seeds: ½ tsp Urad dal: ½ tsp

Method: 1) Heat 3 tsp oil in a pan. Add chana dal and the roughly chopped green chilli. Saute till the dal turns golden brown. Remove it from the pan. 2) Add the small onions and ginger to the pan. You can use one big onion too. Saute the onions. Once they are half-done, add the tomato. Cook till it becomes mushy. 3) Add the mint leaves and saute for two minutes. Take them out. 4) Add 2 tbsp fresh coconut and salt. Grind it into a fine paste. 5) Temper the mustard seeds and urad dal in 1 tsp oil. Add this to the chutney and mix well. 6) Ready to serve.

Notes: a) You can skip the tempering and use the chutney as a bread spread too. b) A few cloves of garlic can be added along with the onions. c) The chutney pairs well with chapati too.

