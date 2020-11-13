MMA star shares diet routine

Indian wrestling champion and rising mixed martial arts atomweight star Ritu Phogat is an elite athlete.

Her rigorous training schedule, which consists of multiple training sessions throughout the day touching on disciplines such as muay thai, boxing, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and wrestling, requires a strict and sustainable nutritional plan.

She is a naturally strong athlete, her raw strength no doubt inherited from her father Mahavir Singh Phogat, who is considered the patriarch of the Phogat wrestling clan.

Ritu and her three sisters have won medals at international level and her family was featured in the widely-acclaimed Bollywood film Dangal.

Since moving to Singapore from India to train at the Evolve MMA a year ago, Ritu had to change her diet and upgrade in areas necessary to keep up with the growing demands of her world-class training regimen.

Here she shares her diet, health and fitness regimen as well as some of her favourite things:

"My diet in India was a wrestler's diet. Wrestling in India is not just a sport, it's a lifestyle. You eat organic food, you have lots of almonds, milk and ghee. You train for six hours a day and you eat and you rest. That's the mantra of being fit," said Ritu.

"My diet changed when I started going to international tournaments. But one thing consistent is ghee, which is very good for your body. Even in Singapore, I ensure I eat home-cooked meals as I find that tasty and healthy."

She enjoys her time preparing her own food as it helps her deal with stress. "I enjoy cooking. It is my stress burner," said Ritu.

"I have made many new dishes. Roti with ghee and kadhi (gram flour gravy containing vegetable fritters and yogurt) is my favourite. Maintaining a proper diet is very important for a professional athlete.

"My diet has changed a lot. In India, I had access to natural home-made food and proteins. But since my move to Singapore I have included supplements, multivitamins and protein powders in my diet."

Indo-Asian News Service

