Mohan Kapur to star in Ms Marvel

Bollywood actor Mohan Kapur, who was last seen playing Commissioner Rajesh Puri in Sadak 2, is all set for a big Hollywood outing.

He will play a pivotal role in the upcoming superhero web series Ms Marvel.

It is based on the popular comic-book series of the same name by Marvel Comics.

The series, currently being shot in Atlanta, United States, has already wrapped up its first episode, reported filminformation.com.

The six-episode show is scheduled to be completed by March or early April next year.

While the actor, who has featured in films and TV shows such as Saanp Seedhi, Jolly LLB and Mission Mangal, did not reveal details of the project or his role, he is clearly impressed by the way American units adhere to Covid-19 protocols.

"The Marvel team is unbelievable where Covid protocols are concerned," he told the website.

"The actors of the series have been classified in the Red Zone.

"This means that we have to undergo Covid tests thrice a week as long as we are shooting."

Mohan has also dubbed for the Hindi versions of popular English titles. Most recently, he voiced Dr Stephen Strange (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers Endgame.

Iman Vellani, a Canadian actress of Pakistani origin, stars as the 16-year-old teenager Kamala Khan and her superhero alter ego Ms Marvel, who has shape-shifting powers.

A gamer and fan fiction writer, she finds a kinship with superheroes, especially Captain Marvel.

The teenager struggles to fit in at home and in school until she gains super powers like her heroes.

The series also features Saagar Shaikh, Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Naki, Azher Usman, Travina Springer and Nimra Bucha.

Directed by Adil El Arbi, Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Ms Marvel is expected to be released late next year on Disney Plus.

Disney is beefing up its streaming service in India, where it has a partnership with Hotstar.

"India is a promising market opportunity," its head of international operations Rebecca Campbell said last week.

"This is why we decided to launch Disney+ in conjunction with Hotstar to create a truly integrated entertainment experience for consumers in that market."

The streaming offer next year will include Bollywood films, local programming and Indian Premier League cricket matches, according to Campbell.

