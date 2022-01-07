Anuj inspired by legendary villain

Anuj Kohli, who was seen in the show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani, enjoys playing negative characters.

"I'm inspired by legendary (Hindi film villain) Amrish Puri," he said.

"He etched an eternal image of a villain in our minds and somehow I aim to do the same on TV.

"Like him I want to do fearfully elaborate roles and spine-chilling performances. He showed the world that he was the best bad guy on celluloid. He could garner a multitude of emotions, be it hate, fear or love, all at the same time from his audience, while striking the perfect balance in art."

Chiranjeevi doesn't like 'industry head' title

Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi does not want to be addressed as the "industry head".

"Please do not call me industry head anymore," he said at an event last Sunday. "I will be there for my movie industry people. But I do not want these titles.

"I think it is better to be a responsible person than to be called a bigwig."

Mohan to make comeback in Tamil action drama

Mohan, the popular star of the 1980s, will be making a return to Tamil cinema after 13 years with an action drama titled Haraa, which is directed by Vijay Sri G.

"I always go with my instincts," said the actor.

"For me, the content has to be good, the treatment should be better and the team also matters.

"I found Vijay Sri G's treatment of this subject inspiring. I believe people will love this one."

Haraa revolves around the relationship between a father and daughter.

Nani appears in dhoti

Telugu actor Nani shared a glimpse of his new movie Ante Sundaraniki on New Year's Day.

The introductory video shows him sporting the "zeroth" look: traditional dhoti, old-fashioned hairdo and relaxing on a travel trolley.

Nani will play a Brahmin - Kasthuri Poorna Venkata Sesha Sai Pawana Rama Sundara Prasad - in Ante Sundaraniki, which is billed as a family entertainer.

Piya single by choice

Piya Valecha is single because she wants to concentrate fully on her work.

"I am single not by chance, but by choice," said the actress.

"Marriage is not a plan for me as of now. I will think of it in future once I find someone eligible.

"For now, my work is my topmost priority."

Complaint against Vicky for illegal use of number plate

A resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, has lodged a police complaint against the alleged illegal use of his number plate in a movie sequence featuring Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal.

Mr Jai Singh Yadav made the complaint after photos of the actor riding a bike with co-actor Sara Ali Khan went viral online.

Police in Indore said they are probing the incident. Last week, Vicky and Sara were spotted shooting in Indore for their upcoming film, which reportedly is an untitled romantic comedy directed by Laxman Utekar.

Akanksha's powerful time on Bigg Boss 15

TV and film actress Akanksha Puri is excited that she entered the Bigg Boss 15 house as a challenger.

"It was a very nice and different experience," she said. "Because, when you enter as a challenger, you feel very powerful. It was really fun to make the contestants do things.

"I'm very happy because finally they came out of their shell and are giving their 100 per cent. We were amazed to see this."