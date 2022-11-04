Mohanlal's musical tribute to World Cup

Angad admires Sindhu's discipline

Actor Angad Bedi, son of former Indian cricket great Bishan Singh Bedi, is in awe of badminton star P.V. Sindhu after meeting her during an event.

"I have great admiration for Sindhu," he said. "We had an engaging conversation about her training before important matches and our fitness regimens. I was impressed by her discipline and determination."

Mumbai vendor names drinks after Allu Arjun

Mumbai juice vendor Bunty (right) has declared his love for Allu Arjun by introducing a range of beverages named after the Telugu film star.

The drinks come in a customised mugs carrying dialogues and images of Arjun's character from the Telugu action-drama Pushpa: The Rise.

"I have been a huge fan of Allu Arjun right from his first film," said Bunty.

"I love all his dialogues but my favourite is from Pushpa: 'Fire hai main, jukhega nahi (I am fire, I won't bend).' It is reflected in the ice smoke that flows from the Allu Arjun Pushpa Juice Special."

Child sans marriage not an issue with Jaya

Bollywood diva Jaya Bachchan says physical attraction plays a crucial role in a relationship and she will not have any issues with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda deciding to have children without marriage.

She told an interviewer that it was essential to have physical attraction for a more extended relationship and that relationships could not sustain on only love, adjustment and fresh air.

Kalki frustrated with colourism

Kalki Koechlin is frustrated that colourism is still prevalent in Bollywood.

"A director once told me, 'I think you will completely ace this role, playing a psycho in it.' That's the kind of perception people have of me and I feel quite frustrated," she told the Hindustan Times.

"Obviously because of the colour of my skin, I can play only these upper-class characters.

"I know of an actor with a dusky complexion, who is always given the role of a maid. That frustrates her. Everyone has been put into boxes. I am waiting for the right role to come my way so that I can challenge myself."

Kushagra unspools Delhi rocker days

TV actor Kushagra Nautiyal revealed that he and Kumkum Bhagya co-actor Krishna Kaul loved music and were members of a rock band during their college days. Kushagra plays the guitar and used to jam at different locations in Delhi.

"I used to play Bollywood and rock music way before I ventured into acting," he said.

"Krishna also used to be a singer and we were in the same band."

Mohanlal's musical tribute to World Cup

Malayalam star Mohanlal has come up with a musical tribute to the football World Cup, which will kick off in Qatar later this month.

The song, which was released on Sunday, was sung by Mohanlal himself and scored by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Mohanlal will launch the music video, directed by T.K. Rajeev Kumar, in Qatar.

Sid nostalgic revisiting old song he wrote

Singer and songwriter Sid Sriram, who will be performing in Singapore tomorrow, says it is "fascinating how different spaces inspire different kinds of ideas".

He posted a video of himself playing the piano and singing a song he wrote during his college days, and said: "I started messing around with a melody today and as I continued, I fell into a hook I wrote during my first year at Berklee (College of Music in Boston, United States) in 2008-09.

"The song was called California Air and I wrote it when I was homesick. As I stumbled into that hook today, it felt really warm."