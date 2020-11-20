JEYASHRI SURESH

Moong dal chutney or thogayal is easy to make. It is healthy and rich in protein. It goes well with hot rice and thosai.

Ingredients: Yellow moong dal: ½ cup Red chilli: 4 Garlic cloves: 2 Asafoetida: ¼ tsp Curry leaves: Few Salt: As needed Oil: 3 tsp

Method: 1) Take 3 tsp oil in a pan and add the moong dal. Roast the moong dal in medium-low flame till it becomes golden brown. 2) Once it is half roasted, add the red chilli, garlic and curry leaves. Roast till the dal turns golden brown. 3) Switch off the flame and transfer the roasted moong dal to a bowl. 4) Soak it in a little water for 15 minutes. 5) Drain the water but do not discard it. We have to use it while grinding. 6) Add asafoetida and salt. You can add grated coconut too. 7) Grind the mix into a slightly coarse paste. Add a little water while grinding. Keep thick consistency. 8) You don't have to temper the mustard seeds. 9) Serve the chutney with hot rice smeared with ghee. You can pair it with thosai or chapati too.

Notes: a) Along with red chilli, you can add ½ tsp of black pepper corn. b) Moong dal chutney pairs well with lemon rice too.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com