Movie on Mulayam to be released on Aug 14

The political biopic as a genre is slowly finding its place in Bollywood.

After films on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh last year and the upcoming biopic of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa, the poster of a film on the life of Mulayam Singh Yadav was unveiled on Monday.

The film on the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's life is titled Main Mulayam Singh Yadav. It will trace the veteran politician's journey from his days as a farmer to his rise to the top of Uttar Pradesh politics.

Amyth Sethi plays the role of Yadav.

The poster has snatches of news articles about Yadav - meant to highlight his political essence.

Yadav is the founding member of Samajwadi Party. His son Akhilesh took over the party's control in January 2017.

The movie is said to be one of the best political biopics that Bollywood has produced.

It showcases Yadav's inspirational story - how a farmer's son, based in a small village called Safai in Etawah district in Uttar Pradesh, becomes the supreme leader of India's most populous state.

Coming from a very humble background, his father wanted him to become a wrestler, but he was destined to become something bigger.

The movie depicts how at a wrestling contest a local political leader named Nathuram saw a young boy slam down wrestlers who were double his size.

Nathuram realised the potential of this strong-willed boy and gave him his first opportunity to enter politics. It was also the boy's destiny that Nathuram introduced him to one of the most influential leaders of India - Dr Ram Manohar Lohia.

Nathuram helped Yadav find a job as a teacher in Karhal, but Yadav's main focus remained politics.

Lohia's convictions about equality and social justice strongly influenced Yadav's own ideas about standing up for the rights of the minorities. His actions based on those principles marked his subsequent political career.

After Lohia, former Prime Minister Charan Singh played a big role in Yadav's life. From Singh, Yadav learnt the nitty-gritty of politics and soon became a big name in Uttar Pradesh.

Main Mulayam Singh Yadav, directed by Suvendu Raj Ghosh and produced by Meena Sethi Mondal, tells the story of a man who was jailed for 19 months during the Emergency (a 21-month period from 1975 to 1977 when Prime Minister Indira Gandhi declared a state of emergency across India).

It also recounts the incident when Yadav was shot on the day he won his first election.

When capitalism and bureaucracy were the main pillars of politics, Yadav came and changed the scenario. He changed the game of bigger political parties and big names.

The film, which also has Mimoh Chakraborty, Govind Namdev, Mukesh Tiwari, Supriya Karnik and Sayaji Shinde playing key roles, is slated to be released on Aug 14.

Yadav, who celebrated his 81st birthday last year, has not been keeping well.

