Mumbai street-style pav bhaji

Pav bhaji is a hearty, delightful and flavourful meal of mashed vegetable gravy with soft, buttery bread rolls served with a side dish of crunchy, piquant onions, tangy lemon and herby coriander.

It is an iconic Mumbai dish and hugely popular all over India as a street food.

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 25 minutes

Serves: 5

Ingredients: Oil: 2 tbsp Butter: 2 tbsp Onion (finely chopped): 1 cup Garlic paste: 1 tbsp Capsicum (finely chopped): ¼ cup Tomatoes (finely chopped): 3 Red chilli powder: 2 tsp Coriander powder: 1 tsp Pav bhaji masala: 1 tbsp Salt: As needed Cauliflower: ½ cup Peas: ½ cup Beetroot (chopped): ¼ cup Carrot (chopped): 2 tbsp Potato (cubed): 3 cups Water: 2 cups For tempering: Butter: 1 tbsp Kasoori methi: 2 tsp Coriander leaves (finely chopped): 3 tbsp Red chilli powder: 1 tsp Pav bhaji masala: 1/2 tsp

Method: 1) In a pressure cooker, heat oil and butter. 2) Add the onions. Cook till they become translucent. 3) Add the garlic paste. I ground 8 cloves of garlic with water to make it. Do not use ginger-garlic paste as it will alter the taste. 4) Add ¼ cup of finely chopped capsicum. Cook for a minute. 5) Add the finely chopped tomatoes. Cook till they turn mushy. 6) Add the red chilli powder, coriander powder, pav bhaji masala and salt. Cook for two minutes. 7) Add the chopped vegetables. I added cauliflower, peas, beetroot, carrot and potato. 8) Adding beetroot gives a deep red colour to the pav bhaji, so do not skip this. 9) Mix well and add two cups of water. 10) Pressure cook for 7-8 whistles. Once the pressure is released, open the cooker. 11) Use a potato masher and mash the mix well for 10 minutes till you get a smooth texture. Do not grind this in a mixie or use a hand blender. 12) Add hot water while mashing to bring it to the right consistency. 13) Let this boil for two minutes. Switch off the flame. 14) In a pan, heat 1 tbsp butter. Add the kasoori methi, coriander leaves, red chilli powder and pav bhaji masala. 15) Keep the flame medium low. Ensure the mix is not burnt. 16) Cook for a minute and then transfer this immediately to the bhaji. Mix well. Bhaji is ready. 17) Toast the buns with butter and two pinches of pav bhaji masala. 18) Serve the hot pav bhaji with finely chopped onions and coriander leaves.

Notes: a) Do not add extra vegetables. b) Adding pav bhaji masala powder while toasting the bun gives it the perfect Mumbai taste.

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com