Mum's advice helped Yami

Yami Gautam plays a pivotal role in the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala, which talks about self-acceptance and questions the yardstick of beauty set by society.

The Bollywood actress told IANS that during her teenage days she had her share of struggle with her personality and physical appearance.

She said: "During my growing-up days, I was very skinny and everyone would tell me I was weak because I was tiny. Being a Punjabi from Chandigarh, I was surrounded by girls who were wide-structured and, in comparison, I would look weak.

"I ate everything to gain weight but I didn't realise my body structure was narrow.

"Once my mother noticed this was upsetting me and said: 'Never ever think that you are weak just because you are skinny. You are a strong girl. One day, you will see how strong and beautiful you are'."

Yami said her mother's words helped her deal with the issue.

Public speaking is also a part of her lifestyle today, but Yami said she was an introvert during her childhood, adding that she had stage fright.

"I remember I had to recite a poem in school," she said. "I went in prepared, but when I was on stage in front of a room full of audience, I froze.

"I was nervous and God knows how I just uttered those lines and ran away.

"That was me as a grown-up child. So, yes, I had to work hard to overcome such a thing, because as an actor I am supposed to be free, I should not have inhibitions. Most of the feedback I have received (for Bala) is that I was very uninhibited."

In the film, Yami plays a model and social media sensation named Pari, who is also a brand ambassador for a fairness cream.

Indo-Asian News Service