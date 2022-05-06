Myths about meditation

Contrary to popular belief, meditation is not about zoning out and emptying your mind.

It is about zoning inwards, acknowledging your thoughts and detaching from them without judgement.

The most common reasons for not meditating include: "I cannot meditate", "I cannot empty my mind", "sitting for long hours hurts my back and hips" and "mediation makes me more anxious". These happen only if you throw yourself into the deep end of mediation without experience.

Celebrity yoga instructor and mental health advocate Milkshake Shetty suggested starting with the basics.

"Preferably start by preparing your body through simple asanas (yoga stretches) and pranayama (breathing techniques)," she said.

"Find a comfortable place for meditating - some people use a quiet space at home or office. You can also meditate outside, among nature"

Here are some benefits of meditation: Reduces stress, anxiety and negative emotions: Use your breath to decompress and become more aware of the present moment. You can have better control of your mind through meditation.

Simply closing your eyes and regulating your breathing can reduce anxiety and depression. Improve focus, creativity and productivity: Meditation encourages creative thinking and problem-solving. It also helps separate emotions from work, which helps you think more clearly and develop new ideas.

Daily meditation can improve your focus and attention and the ability to multitask.

Boosts emotional intelligence: Meditation teaches how to be more aware of feelings and emotions so you can process them better. Improves sleep: Meditation can help you relax and control runaway thoughts that interfere with your sleep cycle. It can shorten the time it takes for you to fall asleep and improve your sleep quality. Helps fight addictions: Meditation develops mental awareness and controls unwanted impulses, like smoking or binge eating. Boosts immunity: Regular meditation boosts the immune system - higher counts of antibodies are noticed in the blood - which helps fight illnesses. Get more out of your workout: Workouts could cause stress on the body and mind. Meditation allows you to deeply relax and helps you perform workouts at an optimal level and minimises your sensitivity to pain.

Indo-Asian News Service