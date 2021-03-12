Natural therapies for neck pain

Pain in the neck is the fourth leading cause of disability globally, just behind ischemic heart disease, cerebrovascular disease and lower respiratory infection.

Neck pain can interfere with daily life, including the ability to feel productive, sleep and enjoy time with family.

It is a common occurrence among working people usually engaged in tech or desk jobs.

Mr Srikanth H.S., senior naturopath at India's Jindal Naturecure Institute, points out that neck pain is caused by several factors - such as stress, poor posture, obesity, muscle inflammation, arthritis and injuries.

"The best way to deal with neck pain is to minimise it in the first place," he said.

"Naturopathy offers safe and effective alternatives to deal with neck pain without falling prey to the side-effects of pharmaceutical drugs.

"Blending the goodness of natural therapies such as yoga, massage, herbs and acupuncture with lifestyle modifications can bring huge relief."

Yoga

About 15 to 20 minutes of yoga exercises a day can relax the body, stretch the muscles, increase blood circulation and minimise the chances of neck pain.

Some of the common asanas which can be useful: Marjariasana (cat pose), Bitilasana (cow), Balasana (child), Natarajasana (reclining twist), Viparita Karani (legs up the wall) and Savasana (corpse).

Massage

Massage improves the range of motion. It usually involves the use of the hands to manipulate soft tissues, like the tendons and muscles, which helps increase blood circulation and reduces muscle tension. It also eases the sore, numb and stiff muscles in the spinal area and neck region.

Herbs

Herbal remedies can be sipped like tea, infused in the bathwater, used as an oil or inhaled as aromatherapy. Devil's Claw is a popular herb that can substantially reduce neck pain. Lavender, Kudzu (Japanese arrowroot) and St. John's Wort are also effective. Acupuncture Acupuncture can stimulate biochemical changes locally (where the needles are placed) and in the central nervous system. These changes can bring pain relief and other beneficial effects.

Lifestyle modifications

Practising good posture while at work should be a key priority for those suffering from neck pain.

Getting good sleep and maintaining the spine in a comfortable position throughout the night, regular neck exercises and taking breaks in between work and stretching are some of the ways to reduce strain on the neck.

Indo-Asian News Service