Nayanthara-Shivan surrogacy questioned

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday said it would order a probe into whether actress Nayanthara and her director husband Vignesh Shivan had followed all legalities of surrogacy after they announced a day earlier the birth of their twin sons.

Soon after the Tamil cinema's power couple made the announcement, they found themselves in a controversy online with questions being raised if surrogacy laws were adhered to.

"It is being debated if the surrogacy was done within the purview of law," said Tamil Nadu's Health Minister M. Subramanian.

"Those aged between 21 and 36 can donate oocytes (ova or eggs) and we assume this was how it was done. We will instruct the director of medical services to see if this was done according to the rules."

The couple have not released a statement on the issue.

Nayanthara and Shivan got married in June 2022 in a wedding ceremony that was attended by celebrities such as Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

On Sunday, Shivan shared a photo on social media of him and Nayanthara kissing the feet of their newborns, with the caption: "Nayan and I have become Amma and Appa. We are blessed with twin baby boys. All our prayers, our ancestors' blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come together in the form of two blessed babies for us. Need all your blessings for our Uyir and Ulagam. Life looks brighter and more beautiful."

India's Central government last December notified the Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, 2021, which came into effect on Jan 25 this year, reported Hindustan Times.

The law bans commercial surrogacy and allows only altruistic surrogacy in which, except for medical expenses and insurance coverage of the surrogate, no other charges or expenses are paid for by the intending parents.

Experts said there were questions that needed to be answered in the Nayanthara-Shivan case to ensure the new surrogacy law was not circumvented by the couple.

The first point of contention is that they had been married for only four months. The new law mandates that a couple have to be married for at least five years and are medically certified as infertile before opting for surrogacy.

"The government needs to investigate whether the surrogacy was initiated for cosmetic reasons or was Nayanthara genuinely certified infertile by an authorised medical professional," Dr Tuhina Goel, consultant gynaecologist at Delhi's Moolchand Hospital, told Hindustan Times.

Dr Archana Dhawan Bajaj, gynaecologist obstetrician and IVF specialist at Delhi's Nurture Clinic, said the Central and state governments need to ensure that thorough checks are in place to control malpractices.

"The new law has guidelines, such as the couple have to be Indian residents, married for more than five years and there should be a good medical reason for undertaking the surrogacy procedure that needed to be authenticated by a certified medical practitioner," said Dr Bajaj.

"The grey area is that couples can still go for commercial surrogacy and show it as altruistic, and that will result in an unscrupulous rise in surrogacy cost and possible exploitation of surrogates and even couples. This needs to be checked. The surrogacy process has been completely stopped in some states."

Surrogacy has been a talking point since Shah Rukh announced the birth of his youngest child Abram, reported NDTV.

The third child of the actor and his wife Gauri was born in May 2013 through surrogacy, according to media reports.

In March 2017, filmmaker Karan Johar announced that he had become father to twins - a boy and a girl - through surrogacy.

"This was an emotional yet a well-thought out decision I had taken after considering all the responsibilities and duties that come with being a parent," said Johar.

There was also a controversy in June this year after a young girl was forced to donate oocytes, following which the Tamil Nadu government put in place more stringent guidelines.

