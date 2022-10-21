Nayanthara, Vignesh legally married six years ago

Vignesh Shivan on Wednesday shared a series of cryptic posts online.

The Tamil actor and director took to Instagram Stories and reshared a quote by filmmaker Ethan Coen: "Like any kind of writing, there are good days. But even frustrating days can be be rewarding sometimes."

He also reshared a post on happiness and the power of positivity: "Train your mind to see the good in everything. Positivity is a choice. The happiness of your life depends on the quality of your thoughts."

Vignesh and his actress wife Nayanthara have been in the news since they announced the birth of their twins on Oct 9. The couple reportedly opted for surrogacy for their babies.

They married on June 9, after they dated for many years. It was an intimate wedding in Chennai, with just their close friends and selected guests in attendance.

However, controversy erupted after they announced on Twitter and Instagram that they had become parents to twin boys.

Members of the public pointed to India's Surrogacy (Regulation) Act, passed in December last year, which said that a couple should be married for five years and the surrogate should be a married relative with a child of her own.

Altruistic surrogacy is allowed only for infertile Indian couples with husband between 26 and 55 years of age and wife between 23 and 50.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian also raised questions about the procedure used to welcome the children. He then ordered a government inquiry into the surrogacy issue.

Onmanorama.com reported on Monday that Vignesh and Nayanthara have submitted an affidavit claiming they got their marriage registered six years ago.

According to the report, the couple also submitted a marriage certificate to the Tamil Nadu health department, claiming they got their marriage registered six years ago.

They have also claimed that the surrogate is Nayanthara's relative based in UAE.

Indo-Asian News Service