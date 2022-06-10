Sanjay doffs his hat to people who wear sari

Actor Sanjay Gagnani was inspired by Akshay Kumar's character in Laxmii and he adopted the look for a sequence in the TV show Kundali Bhagya.

Sanjay wore a red sari, a wig and a big, red bindi. He also sought the help of his wife Poonam Preet to improve the look.

"I have taken up a lot of disguises in Kundali Bhagya but this one was really very different and challenging," he said.

"While I was initially comfortable, when we started shooting, I understood the difficulty of doing the sequence in a sari.

"I honestly don't know how all the actresses wear such heavy saris for so many hours and shoot in them all day long. I also salute all the men who dress up as women for shows and perform their acts flawlessly."

Nikamma title track toughest for Shirley

Singer-turned-actress Shirley Setia, who is making her Bollywood debut with Nikamma, said learning to dance for the film's title track was the toughest she had ever experienced in her career.

"When I first saw it at (choreographer) Ganesh Acharyaa's studio, I wasn't sure I could pull this solo off. It's the toughest, fastest choreography I've had to learn," she said.

Nayanthara-Vignesh wedding on Netflix

Tamil film celebrities Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were reportedly set to tie the knot in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, on June 9. The couple had been dating for eight years.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and film stars such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, Ajith and Vijay Sethupathi were expected to attend the wedding, which will be captured on video and made into a film - a first for the Tamil film industry.

Sources told Indiaglitz that Netflix has bought the rights to stream the special film, which will be produced by director Gautham Vasudev Menon.

Gayathrie unlucky with 'husbands'

Tamil actress S. Gayathrie, who is riding high on the success of the film Vikram, apparently has no luck when it comes to "husbands".

A Twitter user pointed out that in the film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, her character is unaware that her fiance (Vijay Sethupathi) has amnesia.

In Super Deluxe, she does not realise her husband (Sethupathi) is a transgender, while in Vikram she does not know what her husband Fahadh Faasil does for a living and dies without learning the truth.

Reacting to the similarities drawn from her characters in three of her best films, Gayathrie replied in jest that she has "no luck with husbands". Her tongue-in-cheek post went viral.

Kathakali is Mouni's favourite dance form

Actress Mouni Royhas, in an episode of the reality show DID L'il Masters, said that Kathakali is her favourite dance form.

"I feel it is very important for us to show the audience our classical dance forms as well," she said.

"Our culture is very beautiful and Kathakali is a dance form that includes storytelling and expressing our feelings and emotions through our eyes."

Salman appears cool amid death threat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who received a death threat last Sunday, was spotted returning to his residence in Bandra, Mumbai, on Monday afternoon without any worry on his face.

Early on Sunday morning, his father Salim, who was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand after a morning walk, was reportedly handed a note by an unidentified man. The note stated that he and his actor son would be killed soon.

The Mumbai Police are investigating.

Karan's birthday bash leaves 50 guests down with Covid-19

Filmmaker Karan Johar' 50th birthday celebration last month was a grand affair. But it left more than 50 of his guests, which included Bollywood stars such as Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan, infected with Covid-19.

Bollywood Hungama reported: "Karan's close friends are Covid-infected after the party, although they are not revealing if they've tested positive. Even actor Kartik Aaryan, who was not present at the party, tested positive after he contracted it from one of the actors who was at the party."