Nayattu: A scathing commentary on law and order in India

What happens when the system that you have been a part of, which you have often bent to suit your own means or at the orders of your seniors, breaks down in the blink of an eye?

It translates into a survival story and a scathing socio-political commentary on the times in India - where speaking the truth is unacceptable to the powers that be and "instant justice" is meted out without procedural fairness.

The Malayalam film Nayattu (Hunt), billed as a "social tragedy thriller", reflects on what happens when the hunter becomes the hunted - they are helpless in the face of a merciless system.

Directed by Martin Prakkat, the film, which has risen to No. 1 on Netflix since its release on May 9, takes time to establish its premise and the background of its principal characters.

But, once the action starts rolling, brought on by the unfortunate events of a particular night, the film metamorphoses into a compelling cat-and-mouse game, in which political ramifications and distorted media narratives play a dangerous role in quickly and conveniently pronouncing the innocent guilty.

Early on in Nayattu, senior cop Maniyan (played by Joju George) reluctantly manufactures evidence against someone on the orders of a prominent politician.

"Even goons have the freedom to not take up work they don't want to. The police do not have that freedom," he helplessly tells new recruit Praveen Michael (Kunchacko Boban).

Little do the two know that these words will come back to haunt them - as well as fellow cop Sunitha (Nimisha Sajayan) - soon enough.

One night, on the way back from a wedding, they find themselves in the middle of a crime they didn't commit.

It's election season in Kerala with every political player - including the ruling party, facing a strong wave of anti-incumbency - looking to consolidate its voter base.

The three cops, with circumstantial evidence stacked against them, quickly find themselves becoming political pawns and have no choice but to go on the run.

What unfolds thereafter is a tragic look at a system that spares not even its own.

Prakkat skilfully shows how vulnerable and open to manipulation India's law and order machinery has become today. He crafts an uncomfortable but deeply necessary look at how individuals are irrelevant in the face of political machinations.

The only misstep in the film is possibly its representation of the Dalit (untouchable) community, showing them as misusing the laws that are supposed to protect them.

This is not true considering the community is still at the receiving end of gory crimes that make it to newspaper headlines almost every other day.

Indo-Asian News Service