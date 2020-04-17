Neha: Bollywood doesn't pay singers

She has belted out some of the biggest foot-tapping hits in Bollywood - including "Garmi", "Aankh marey", "O saki", "Dilbar" and "Kala chashma".

She enjoys as much popularity as any top singer in the Hindi film industry.

Yet, Neha Kakkar has made a shocking revelation that singers hardly get paid for their efforts in making Bollywood movies sizzle.

"We don't get paid for singing in Bollywood," she said. "What happens is they feel that if there is a super-hit song, the singer will earn through shows."

The 31-year-old added: "I get a good amount from live concerts and everything, but Bollywood doesn't have this scene. To make us sing a song, they don't pay."

Neha began her singing journey at the age of four by performing at religious events. She made an impact after featuring in the reality show Indian Idol.

She achieved fame with the song "Second hand jawani" in the 2012 film Cocktail and has not looked back since.

With her amazing voice, she has ruled many hearts and also launched her album titled Neha The Rock Star in 2008.

These days, she travels worldwide to perform for her fans. She has also been a judge on popular singing shows, including Indian Idol.

According to Republic World, she has a luxurious bungalow in Rishikesh and is worth US$3.5 million. She reportedly charges Rs25 lakh for a live concert.

Neha now features in a new song with rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh titled "Moscow suka" following their successful collaboration Makhna, which has registered around 250 million views on YouTube.

The number is a mix of Punjabi and Russian with the Russian vocals performed by Ekaterina Sizova.

The song is a new hiphop music system banger with a heavy bassline and a gangstar vibe.

Launched online, "Moscow suka" received a rapturous response from fans who saw the music video for the first time last Sunday, reported NDTV.

"I have wanted to do different things with my music in the last few years," said Honey Singh. "Recently, my song 'Loca' was launched online and it had a Spanish feel to it.

"'Moscow suka' has a Russian vibe to it. As for Neha, it's always wonderful teaming up with her because our energies vibe really well."

Bhushan Kumar, head of T-Series, which launched the song, said: "When you talk about Indian music artistes, Neha and Yo Yo Honey Singh's names come right at the top because of their superstardom and their audience reach. When Yo Yo Honey Singh told us about doing 'Moscow suka' with Neha, we were immediately on board.

"We have a long-standing relationship with both of them and together they are a hit-making pair."

