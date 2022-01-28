Neighbour alleges film stars' bodies buried in Salman's farmhouse

Salman at his farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai.

Salman Khan's neighbour, in an explosive interview, has alleged that "bodies of film stars are buried" in the Bollywood actor's farmhouse.

Salman recently filed a defamation case against Mr Ketan Kakkad, a non-resident Indian (NRI) who owns a plot of land near his farmhouse in Panvel, near Mumbai, for tarnishing his reputation during an interview with a YouTube channel.

His lawyer Pradeep Gandhi read out substantial portions from Mr Ketan's interview in court on Jan 17, reported Live Law.

Mr Gandhi said that Mr Ketan had unnecessarily dragged the actor's religious identity into the dispute, levelled allegations of child trafficking against him and even alleged that bodies of film stars are buried in his farmhouse.

The lawyer said that Mr Ketan had also accused the actor of being a front for the criminal syndicate D Gang, implying that Salman was connected to the ruling party at the central and state levels.

Salman responded to the allegations by saying through his lawyer: "Without proper proof, all these allegations are a figment of the defendant's imagination. In a property dispute, why are you tarnishing my personal reputation?

"Why are you bringing in religion? My mother is a Hindu, my father is a Muslim and my brothers have married Hindus. We celebrate all festivals."

He further said: "You are an educated person... not a gunda-chhap to make such allegations. The easiest thing nowadays is to gather some people, get on social media and vent out all your anger."

Salman added that he had no aspirations to join politics.

The actor's suit claimed that Mr Ketan tried to buy a plot of land next to his Panvel farmhouse in 1995 to construct a house, ashram and temple, but the authorities cancelled the transaction since they deemed it illegal.

Mr Ketan later alleged that Salman got the transaction cancelled.

The NRI also reportedly said that Salman blocked access to his plot which is situated beside the actor's Arpita Farms.

Salman spends his birthday almost every year at his Panvel farmhouse, which he has christened after his sister Arpita.

During the Covid-19 lockdown in 2020, he and his close friends and family were stationed in this property for an extended period of time.

According to the suit, Mr Ketan then started raising baseless and false accusations and allegations against the actor and his family members.

The actor's lawyers have denied the accusations. They said the "false, disparaging and defamatory" statements are causing harm to the actor and his family.

Salman's complaint reportedly also names two other people, who were also part of the interview, as respondents.

Even Google, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter have been named in the suit since the actor wants the interview to be removed.

The court denied Salman's request for an interim injunction restraining Mr Ketan from making any other remarks about him.

Mr Ketan's lawyers argued that their client should be given adequate time to file the reply.

Indo-Asian News Service

