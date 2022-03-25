Neil's verses inspire and amuse

V.K. SANTOSH KUMAR

It is hard enough to author and publish a single volume of poetry, let alone two at the same time.

But retired bank employee Neil Daswani (right) did just that.

His latest works, On The Other Hand and All The Shades Of Truth, were launched at The Arts House on Sunday.

The event, sponsored by the National Arts Council and held under the aegis of the Singapore Literature Book Bazaar, had a lively dialogue which was moderated by noted local poet Marc Nair.

"My motivation to bring out the books in March was in part governed by the wish that my immediate family members, some of whom were ailing, would be able to read them," said Mr Daswani. "I was also hoping to showcase the books at Jaipur Literature Festival and SingLit Book Bazaar."

On the Other Hand is a collection of poems that turns to nature and flora, sidereal rhythms and seasonal patterns as a salve for despair and isolation experienced during the pandemic.

All The Shades Of Truth, through its collection of somewhat philosophical and reflective verse, deals with the complex subject of "truth" perhaps being the sum of all perceptions.

Mr Daswani uses a new poetic lexicon to delve into fatigue and isolation.

He uses haiku to write about Deepavali, crafts a modern rendition of the Hindu marriage ritual Saptapadi, and reinterprets some of the great Indian epics on the Mahabharata War and the immortal Ashwatthama.

"Most of the poems contained in these volumes were written during the pandemic," said Mr Daswani, a naturalised Singaporean who was born in New Delhi and has been living in Singapore since 2000.

"However, while it serves as a backdrop, Covid-19 does not dominate either book.

"That said, they do tackle hard-to-handle themes such as the tragic loss of friends and family, felled by this hateful virus, to using a new 'lingua franca' for more whimsical poetry about Zoom calls, masks and quarantine."

For On The Other Hand, Mr Daswani collaborated with 15 separate artists and photographers in what can be termed a "reverse flow"- with the words of his poems being the source of inspiration for art.

Chicago-based Hong Kong artist Winnie Wong painted four original works of art.

"Being cooped up during Covid, Daswani has found clarity about the nature of travel, history, myth and much more," commented Dr Chris Mooney Singh, novelist, poet, playwright and creative director of The Writers Centre Singapore.

"The poems also share personal insights written from pandemic purgatory that readers can relate to."

Mr Nair said: "Daswani's poems run the gamut in subject matter, traversing distant lands and marshalling an eye for subtle in verse that, by turn, ruminates and amuses."

On The Other Hand ($25) and All The Shades Of Truth (S20) can be bought online at the Kitaab International website: www.kitaabinternational.com