Nepal bans film depicting India-born Sita

The mayor of Nepal's capital on Monday banned the screening of hugely popular Indian films after a movie inspired by the ancient Hindu epic Ramayana sparked controversy.

Critics took issue with the dialogue in the film Adipurush, which was released globally in Hindi and four other Indian languages last Friday.

The inspiration for the movie, the Ramayana, centres on King Rama's attempt to save his kidnapped wife Sita, who was believed to have been born in Janakpur, a southern district of Nepal.

But the film suggests she was born in India, triggering anger in Kathmandu.

Before the film's release, Kathmandu Mayor Balendra Shah warned it would not be screened if that section remained, and censors cut the offending dialogue for Nepali audiences.

But, since the film remained unchanged outside Nepal, he issued a wider ban in protest.

"Banning only this film in the Kathmandu municipality while it runs in other parts of the country and abroad will establish a misleading fact," Mr Shah wrote online on Sunday.

"So, screening of any Indian film will be prohibited from tomorrow (Monday) in Kathmandu municipality unless the objectionable part is removed from the film."

The film's distributor in Nepal, Shree Byankatesh Entertainment, said on Monday that cinemas in several other cities and towns had postponed screening Adipurush over "security concerns".

Founder Nakim Uddin of QFX Cinemas, Nepal's largest cinema chain, said they were challenging the ban.

"The announcement has disturbed the screening of Indian films in Kathmandu, but we are moving to court against it," he told AFP on Monday.

Nepal has banned Indian films several times in the past.

In 2009, the Bollywood movie Chandni Chowk To China was banned following protests against its claim that the Buddha, who is believed to have been born in Nepal, was born in India.

In 2012, a hardline Communist party demanded cinemas stop showing Bollywood movies to curb what they said was New Delhi's influence in the Himalayan nation.

In India, Adipurush has also courted controversy, including for its depictions of monkey deity Hanuman, Rama and Sita.

Screenwriter Manoj Muntashir Shukla and the film's producers have said some "objectionable" dialogue would be changed.

"I wrote more than 4,000 dialogues for Adipurush, emotions were hurt by some five," Shukla tweeted on Sunday.

Heavy on special effects, the film cost about US$61 million to make and collected nearly half that in the first two days of its release.

The collection has dropped since.

The film, directed by Om Raut, is a VFX-heavy film starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan as Raghav, Janaki, Shesh and Lankesh (or Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Ravan).

Adipurush released last Friday to critical reviews, much of it focused on the dialogues - seen as lacking in elegance and gravitas, especially those spoken by Devdatta Nage as Bajrang (Hanuman).

Reviews for Adipurush have been uniformly unflattering.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote in NDTV: "Adipurush is part Planet Of The Apes, King Kong and all the Hollywood superhero movies that the director and his ilk have been weaned on.

"It presents Lord Rama (Prabhas) as a comic book hero with a bow and a quiver that never runs out of arrows, Sita (Kriti Sanon) as a damsel in distress, Ravana as a cross between Thanos and Voldemort and Bajrang as a mighty acrobat unaware of his incredible powers until somebody reminds him that he can leap across a sea."

He did single out Saif's performance for praise of sorts and also wrote that Prabhas "has strong screen presence but it appears to be wasted on an undeserving film."

