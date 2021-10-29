Nerve-wracking to play gay character

Aahana Kumra, who plays a talent agent in Call My Agent: Bollywood, is happy that the Netflix series is receiving a lot of love.

"I am playing a gay character for the first time and it was nerve-wracking," she said.

"But it was also very exciting and I got to share screen space with dear friend Anuschka Sawhney, who is playing my love interest."

Ajith on a bike trip across India

Tamil actor Ajith, after finishing the shooting of Valimai, is on a biking trip across India.

Photos from his road journey are going viral on social media.

"Nothing can stop him from living his passion and making his dream come true. Universally Loved. #AjithKumar," filmmaker Boney Kapoor tweeted along with a series of photos of Ajith - including one with Indian soldiers at the Wagah border with Pakistan.

Divya gives patriotic vibes

Satyameva Jayate 2's lead actress Divya Khosla Kumar has released a poster from the film, which will hit cinemas on Nov 25.

It shows her leading a group of workers and farmers as she holds a pickaxe with burning rage in her eyes.

Satyameva Jayate 2 is the sequel to the highly successful 2018 action film which starred John Abraham as a vigilante.

Jacqueline torn but not damaged

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is being questioned by India's Enforcement Directorate in connection with a Rs200 crore ($35.9 million) money laundering case, recently uploaded a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption: "Torn but not damaged."

It shows her making a goofy face.

The Sri Lankan beauty was putting on a brave face after lawyer Anant Malik said in court that she was in a relationship with the main accused.

"Jacqueline and Sukesh (Chandrasekhar) were dating... This is straight from the horse's mouth," said Malik. Her spokesperson denied the claim.

Madonna sings Kannada song

Multilingual actress Madonna Sebastian, who made her Kannada film debut with the super-hit Kotigobba 3, won the hearts of Kannadigas by singing the title track from the movie at a celebratory function in Bengaluru recently.

"I can sing a few lines from the song, probably to compensate for not speaking in Kannada," said the Malayalee as she belted out the song, which was sung in the film by Shreya Ghoshal. The flawless rendition has gone viral on social media platforms.

Nivetha climbs Kilimanjaro

Nivetha Thomas, who acts in South Indian films, shared her excitement on social media after she conquered Mount Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa, recently.

She posted a photo on Instagram from the peak draped in the Indian national flag and wrote: "Tallest free standing mountain in the world. I made it."

Saif puts on weight to play ticket collector

Saif Ali Khan put on several kilos to play the role of a railway ticket collector named Rakesh for his upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2.

"I had to put on several kilos and then lose it quickly because of my packed shooting schedule," said the actor.

"When I look back, I'm glad I went through the process because Rakesh looks believable in the film."