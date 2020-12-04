Netflix ready to stream first Tamil anthology

Netflix India has announced its first Tamil anthology film, Paava Kadhaigal. The episodes are directed by Gautham Menon, Sudha Kongara, Vetri Maaran and Vignesh Shivan.

It is tipped to be the Tamil adaptation of Netflix's Lust Stories. However, each story will deal with a different subject unlike the original.

Last Friday, Netflix shared the anthology's teaser on its Twitter handle and said it will stream from Dec 18.

The teaser gives short glimpses of the stories and characters in the film.

Sudha's episode, titled Thangam, stars Bhavani Sre, Kalidas Jayaram and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. Kalidas plays an effeminate person.

Vignesh has directed the episode titled Love Panna Uttranum, which stars Kalki Koechlin, Anjali and Padam Kumar.

Oor Iravu has been written and directed by Vetri and stars Hari, Prakash Raj and Sai Pallavi.

Gautham has written and directed Vaanmagal, which features Gautham himself alongside Simran.

Netflix has done many anthology series in many languages including Bollywood shows with famous directors such as Anurag Kashyap and Karan Johar. For the first time, it is doing a series in Tamil.

Paava Kadhaigal explores how love, pride and honour influence complex relationships through four intricate and beautiful stories.

The anthology is produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP Movies and Ashi Dua Sara's Flying Unicorn Entertainment.

Netflix has also announced another Tamil anthology titled Victim which will involve four popular filmmakers - Venkat Prabhu, Pa Ranjith, M. Rajesh and Chimbu Devan.

While Ranjith, Rajesh and Chimbu will be making their online debut with this film, Venkat has already forayed into the digital space with Disney Plus Hotstar's Live Streaming, which has Kajal Aggarwal in the lead role.

Netflix will also soon stream another anthology, produced by top director Mani Ratnam.

Titled Navarasa, it is a nine-part series.

The project will mark the directorial debut of actors Arvind Swami and Siddharth.

The other episodes will be directed by the likes of Gautham, Bejoy Nambiar, Karthick Naren and K.V. Anand.

The anthology will be made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

Indo-Asian News Service