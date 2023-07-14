Never a bad hair day for Shah Rukh

You just cannot keep Shah Rukh Khan out of the big screen.

The superstar returns with Jawan (Soldier).

The preview of the actor's latest mass entertainer dropped on Monday - and it promises massive action.

Jawan marks the first collaboration between Shah Rukh and filmmaker Atlee, who is known for Tamil hits such as Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

Shah Rukh will be seen in a double role in Jawan, alongside an ensemble led by Nayanthara and which includes Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover.

Jawan, which will mark Shah Rukh's second release this year after Pathaan, also features Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameos.

The two-minute preview teases with different looks of Shah Rukh, including one of him bald - a first for the star. It packs punches, showcasing Shah Rukh in action sequences typical of Atlee's flamboyant style.

At first glance, Jawan seems to combine the bombastic visuals of South Indian movies with the trademark charm that Shah Rukh has brought to his Bollywood blockbusters over three decades.

Not much of the plot is revealed.

The preview opens with an ominous voiceover, in which Shah Rukh's character says in Hindi: "Who am I? What am I? I do not know… A promise made to a mother, or a purpose unfinished. Am I good or bad? A blessing or a curse? Ask yourself. Because I am you, for better or for worse."

The visuals that unfold suggest that Shah Rukh's character, Jawan, was born in a prison.

The child grew up and later served in the police and the army, before seemingly going rogue and becoming a vigilante.

A horde of people are also seen stampeding through a subway station, wearing masks similar to the one Jawan is shown in later.

It seems to suggest that the movie might be borrowing - at least in part - from Todd Phillips' Joker.

Jawan, a title that is used to refer to soldiers in Hindi, is seen in at least three over-the-top get-ups.

The first seems to be inspired by the villainous Safin, from the James Bond film No Time to Die.

The second looks like a mummy wielding some kind of spear (a bit like Moon Knight).

And the third might actually be the most surprising of the lot. It is Shah Rukh with a smooth, bald head and a beard.

In between all these, the preview shows glimpses of a supporting cast.

The trailer also suggests that Jawan is waging some kind of moralistic war, and is accompanied by an army of female soldiers.

This plays out with a thumping new original track composed by Anirudh Ravichander blasting in the background.

Of course, the Internet has gone ga-ga over Shah Rukh's bald look.

"I never thought anyone could look this good bald," wrote a fan.

Another said: "Tell me a single hero who looked this hot bald. Nobody comes close to Shah Rukh Khan."

Film critic Joginder Tuteja also chimed in: "So glad to see a bald hero!"

Ever since its announcement last year, Jawan has been one of the most-anticipated films of the year.

The excitement surrounding the film has reached unprecedented heights as the prevue crossed a 100 million views across various platforms within just 24 hours, making it a record-breaking feat for any Hindi film.

Initially set for June 2, Jawan's release was rescheduled due to its pending post-production work. It will be released on Sept 7 in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Indo-Asian News Service