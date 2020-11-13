New releases on digital platforms

New releases will stream online, on over-the-top (OTT) digital platforms, this Deepavali since people are still hesitant to go to the movies in India because of Covid-19.

"OTTs are the best alternative in the current situation. Hence, viewership numbers may witness an upward trend on OTT platforms during the festive season," said Mr Chandrashekar Mantha, partner, Deloitte India.

Here is a shortlist of films and shows you can binge on this weekend: LAXMII The Akshay Kumar-starring horror comedy is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster Muni 2: Kanchana. Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed the original, also directs the Bollywood remake whose cast includes Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film has premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. LUDO Anurag Basu's multistarrer features Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. It is a dark comedy drama about four people whose lives collide. The film was released on Netflix on Nov 12. CHHALAANG The Amazon Original movie narrates the story of PT Master Montu (played by Rajkummar Rao) and addresses the importance of sports education in school curriculum in a light vein. Nushrratt Bharuccha is the computer teacher in the film, which is set for release on Amazon Prime Video on Nov 13.

AASHRAM: CHAPTER 2 - THE DARK SIDE The new season of the web series promises new shocks and dark twists pertaining to the protagonist Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala, played by Bobby Deol.

Aashram: Chapter 2 - The Dark Side was released on Nov 11 on MXPlayer after the first season impressed viewers and critics alike. The thriller series is about a fake godman and his nefarious activities.

THE CROWN, SEASON 4 The show will take forward the story of Queen Elizabeth II and explore the tension and hostility between the Queen and politician Margaret Thatcher. The fourth season will also introduce Lady Diana. It will be released on Netflix on Nov 15.

THE UNICORN, SEASON 2 It is about a widower wanting to move on from the most difficult year of his life, only to realise he is unprepared to raise his two daughters on his own and equally unprepared for the dating world.

The show stars Walton Goggins, Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss, Rob Corddy, Michaela Watkins, Omar Miller, Maya Lynne Robison and Devin Bright.

It premieres on Voot Select on Nov 13.