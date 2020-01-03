Who are the new talents set to rock Bollywood in 2020?

It looks an interesting mix, comprising outsiders as well as youngsters with a "filmy" bloodline.

Out of the newcomers who made their debut in 2019, Ananya Panday was the most impressive. Chunky Pandey's daughter earned kudos for her performance in Student Of The Year 2, despite the film's poor showing.

In Pati Patni Aur Woh, she struck effortless chemistry with Kartik Aaryan.

Others who garnered attention included Ananya's Student Of The Year 2 co-star Tara Sutaria, late iconic villain Amrish Puri's grandson Vardhan Puri (whose debut film Yeh Saali Aashiqui failed to click), model-turned-actress Shivaleeka Oberoi (Paagal), legendary actress Nutan's grand-daughter Pranutan Bahl (Notebook) and noted actress Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani (Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota).

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and his co-star Sahher Bambba (Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas) and Zaheer Iqbal (Notebook) were the other debutants who did fairly well.

With every new year, the stakes become tougher for Bollywood's newcomers. Can the class of 2020 pass the box-office test with flying colours?

Here is a look at the B-Town entrants who might create a buzz in 2020.

MANUSHI CHHILLAR

Since Manushi won the Miss Universe crown in 2017, people have been waiting to hear about her B-Town debut. It's finally happening.

Manushi is all set to make her Bollywood debut in 2020 opposite superstar Akshay Kumar.

She plays Sanyogita in Chandraprakash Dwivedi's period drama Prithviraj, which is slated to hit theatres during Diwali.

AHAAN PANDEY

Even though no official announcement has been made, the grapevine is abuzz that Chunky Pandey's nephew and Ananya Panday's cousin Ahaan Pandey will make his Bollywood debut in an action film backed by Yash Raj Films. Reports claim that the youngster is preparing hard to make himself suitable for the industry and is undergoing acting and dance training.

AHAN SHETTY

Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya has already entered Bollywood, and now it is the son's turn. Ahan will make his debut in the Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100. The Milan Luthria directorial is titled Tadap and features Tara Sutaria opposite Ahan.

ALAYA F.

According to reports, Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya F. has signed a three-film deal - even before her debut film releases - with producer Jay Shewakramani of Northern Lights Films. In her debut film, Alaya plays Saif Ali Khan's daughter in his co-production Jawaani Jaaneman. The father-daughter story also stars Tabu.

ISABELLE KAIF

Being Katrina Kaif's sister can be an advantage, but there is also the drawback of expectation. Isabelle did a brief role in the 2014 crossover film Dr Cabbie and has featured in cosmetics brand endorsements. She makes her Bollywood debut in Karan Butani's movie Kwatha, a drama set against an army backdrop and starring Salman Khan's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma.

KEERTHY SURESH

National Award-winner Keerthy will make her B-Town debut alongside Ajay Devgn in the biographical sports drama Maidaan. The Amit Sharma directorial is a biopic of football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, who changed the course of the game in India.

KRYSTLE D'SOUZA

Television actress Krystle D'Souza makes her Bollywood debut in the psychological suspense drama Chehre, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. The film is directed by Rumi Jaffery. Krystle, 29, has been a popular face on TV thanks to her daily soaps such as Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Brahmarakshas: Jaag Utha Shaitaan and Belan Wali Bahu.

SHALINI PANDEY

Shalini impressed with her performance in Vijay Deverakonda's Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy a couple of years ago and went on to feature in several Tamil and Telugu films including the critically acclaimed Mahanati. The 25-year-old is now all set to enter B-Town as Ranveer Singh's heroine in the Yash Raj Films comedy drama Jayeshbhai Jordaar.