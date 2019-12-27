Nithya still a work in progress

Nithya Menen's filmography boasts many hit films in Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada and Telugu.

She also made her Hindi debut earlier this year in the hit slice-of-life drama Mission Mangal.

Yet, as an actor she feels she is "young at it" and hasn't "arrived" in the industry.

She was either nominated or won awards for films such as Mersal, 24, O Kadhal Kanmani, Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju and Gunde Jaari Gallanthayyinde.

She is yet to be honoured with the prestigious National Award. But she has no qualms about it.

"I think it makes things more exciting. As an actor, I always feel that I am still young at it. I don't think I should ever reach a place where I feel like I have arrived and everything is done for me," Nithya told IANS.

"So, it's nice because I want it (the award) to come for a really good film. Maybe the genre of the film is very important when it comes to national awards.

"I want it to come the right way. I am okay with that. I don't think my career is over yet for me to worry about it."

The artiste made her debut as a lead actor in 2006 with the film Seven O' Clock. She continues to try out new things.

This year, she stepped outside the south film industry and got a taste of Bollywood through the multi-starrer Mission Mangal.

Her Bollywood debut was a hit. How did that affect her career? "I don't feel like it has affected my career," she said. "It is going exactly the way it has always been."

Are there more offers from Bollywood? "Yeah, there have been offers," she said. "I think it (Mission Mangal) has made a good impact. I get more responses from people who have watched the film.

"Everybody loved the film. It has definitely left an impact. I am very happy to be a part of a good film."

Mission Mangal revolves around the story of India's Mangalyaan or Mars Orbiter Mission. This year Nithya also lent her voice to the Telugu version of the Hollywood animated film Frozen II.

"That was quite an experience. I enjoyed it," she said. "Generally, dubbing is something that I am not very fond of. I find it a bit cumbersome, so I was wondering how this thing would work out, but then I really enjoyed it."

"It was a new experience to dub. You have to lip-sync Telugu lines to English lip movements, it was quite challenging."

Nithya said it's good that there is more exchange of talent between the Hindi and the south film industries.

"I think people are realising the extent of the impact that south Indian market has. It is a very big market," she said. "That's what creates this kind of an exchange. They are able to accommodate those actors.

"Also, having south actors increases your marketability of the film in the south. I think it's a commercial move."

Indo-Asian News Service