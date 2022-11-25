No diamond in Shah Rukh Khan's nameplate

Kamna looks to heroines for sari choices

TV actress Kamna Pathak has opened up about her love for saris and how she takes inspiration from actresses Rekha and Vidya Balan when it comes to selection.

"Rekha is hands down India's style icon for saris," she said. "Vidya has a distinct fashion sense, both conventional and off-beat."

No diamond in SRK's nameplate

Mannat, the home of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri in Mumbai, has been in the news because its nameplate was changed. Reports said the new one was diamond-studded.

But Gauri cleared the air. She said on social media that the shimmery nameplate was made of glass crystals, which attract positive energy.

Mugdha to play iconic Basanti from SholayMugdha Chaphekar will feature as the famous Bollywood character Basanti, played by Hema Malini in the 1975 blockbuster Sholay, in the TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

She said: "I like trying out new looks because it kind of breaks the monotony and adds fun to the shoot. The creative team and I studied the iconic look of Basanti in detail. It was super fun shooting for this sequence."

Preity took time off to sit for exams

Actress Preity Zinta penned a heartfelt note on social media in a tribute to the makers of the 1998 film Soldier for allowing her to complete her exams in psychology.

She wrote: "Thank you, (directors) Abbas and Mustan, for not getting upset with me for leaving the set for more than a week to take my psychology exams during the climax shoot in Rajasthan."

Commentator asks Ranveer: 'Who are you?'

F1 racer and commentator Martin Brundle could not remember who Bollywood star Ranveer Singh was when they interacted at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday.

"I have momentarily forgotten who you are. Can you tell me, please," said Brundle.

Ranveer replied: "I'm a Bollywood actor, Sir. I hail from Mumbai, India. I am an entertainer."

TV star creates sculpture of PM Modi

TV actor Mayur Vakani, who is earning rave reviews for his role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has posted on social media a photo of him working on a sculpture of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sculpture, named Selfie With PM, looks like a perfect representation of Mr Modi, with his signature beard and hairstyle, and dressed in his favourite kurta, pyjamas and Nehru jacket.

Tamil film industry rallies behind Vijay's film

Controversy erupted after the Telugu Film Producers Council issued a request that no dubbed films be released during festivals like Sankranti.

The move is seen as an attempt to foil the release of Tamil star Vijay's bilingual film slated for release during Makar Sakranti.

The union of Tamil film directors said it does not impose any restriction on Telugu or dubbed films in Tamil Nadu.

Tamil director Seeman warned that if the Telugu film industry caused problems for Vijay's Tamil film Varisu, or Vaarasudu in Telugu, they would block the release of Telugu films in Tamil Nadu.