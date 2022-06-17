No more hot scenes for Nayanthara

Actress Nayanthara, the reigning Lady Superstar of Tamil cinema, entered marital bliss on June 9 with her long-time lover, director Vignesh Shivan.

The couple (right) are now travelling and recently visited Nayanthara's ancestral home in Kerala to seek the blessings of her mother.

Indian media reports suggest that the pair will be heading abroad for their honeymoon and resume their respective projects from the first week of next month.

However, Tamil entertainment websites are saying that Nayanthara is insisting on two strict conditions for new movies: She will neither do intimate and kissing scenes, nor will she agree to long stretches of shooting.

Sources close to the actress and director said both are professionals and will decide how to work based on the subject and the situation.

Currently, Nayanthara, 37, is acting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan, while her film O2, produced by S.R. Prabhu, is releasing soon.

Vignesh, 36, will start pre-production work for AK62, which stars Ajith Kumar with music by Anirudh and produced by Lyca Productions.

Nayanthara's no-intimate-scenes policy should suit Shah Rukh just fine, as he is known to avoid onscreen intimacy. Her co-stars in South Indian films are fine with it, too.

The actress was seen in a number of films recently, including Netrikann and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

There are reports suggesting that she might produce her own films with her husband to do the kind of cinema she wants and on her own terms.

After their wedding at a popular resort in Mahabalipuram, near Chennai, Vignesh was first to post photos from the ceremony on social media.

He posted a photo of him planting a kiss on Nayanthara's forehead, with the caption: With God's grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents and best of friends, just married Nayanthara!"

Sources said the couple came down from the dais after the wedding ceremony and sought blessings from Tamil superstar Rajinikanth, who was seated next to Shah Rukh and director Mani Ratnam in the audience.

Only a few celebrities were invited.

The couple later arranged a lunch reception for more than 100,000 people across Tamil Nadu - including the poor and old.

The pair later headed to the hill temple at Tirupati to participate in the Kalyanatsavam of Lord Venkateswara.

However, they got caught in controversy after photos of Nayanthara walking in the premises of the shrine with her shoes on went viral.

According to the Chief Vigilance Security Officer of Tirumala Tirupati Desvasthanam Board Narasimha Kishore, footwear is strictly prohibited in the temple's premises.

"She (Nayanathara) was seen roaming with footwear in Mada Streets. Our security immediately reacted," he said.

"We even noticed that they did a photoshoot in the temple's premises, which is also prohibited. Private cameras are not allowed inside the holy shrine.

"We will be serving a legal notice to Nayanathara."

Soon after the incident, Vignesh sent an apology letter to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the temple's governing body, reported ANI.

In the letter, he said he and Nayanthara had plans to tie the knot in the temple but had to cancel them due to logistics.

To complete the wedding, they headed to the temple directly from Mahabalipuram to receive the blessings of Lord Balaji. But they had to exit the temple because of the crowd and re-enter at a more relaxed time.

"In the hurry for a quick picture, we did not realise we had our footwear on," Vignesh wrote.

"We are a couple who go to temples regularly and have immense faith in God. We have been to Tirumala about five times in the past 30 days, and tried to hold our wedding there."

Indo-Asian News Service

"In the hurry for a quick picture, we did not realise we had our footwear on. We are a couple who go to temples regularly and have immense faith in God. We have been to Tirumala about five times in the past 30 days, and tried to hold our wedding there."

- Vignesh Shivan in his apology to

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams