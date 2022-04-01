'No truth' to reports of Alia upset over RRR

(From left) Director S.S. Rajamouli and actors Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Jr NTR promoting RRR in New Delhi. PHOTO: AFP

Playing the lead role in director S.S. Rajamouli's magnum opus Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) was a big deal for Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

It was her big entry into the world of South Indian films. But things may not have gone according to plan.

The Economic Times reported that the 29-year-old was unhappy with her Southern debut movie and unfollowed Rajamouli on Instagram.

Other media reports suggested that she was unhappy with her limited screen time, which led to her deleting some posts related to the film from her Instagram page.

After reports of the rift soon spread across India's film circles, the actress decided to add Rajamouli back to her friends list.

From following 437 accounts, her list increased to 474 on Tuesday morning, with the director among them.

A person close to Alia told India Today that "there is no truth to the fact that she is unhappy with her screen time".

"Alia has the utmost respect for Rajamouli and she became very close to the crew and cast of the film during its making," the person said.

"Alia doesn't interfere with any of her directors and once the shoot is over, she trusts the makers to take a call on the edit table.

"In fact, she has been receiving a lot of calls and appreciation for her scene with Jr NTR, which is very important in the story of the film.

"Also, Rajamouli has been cheering for (her next film) Brahmastra and has spoken very fondly of Alia in all his promotional chats.

"So there is no truth to the reports of Alia being upset."

As for the Instagram posts and unfollowing Rajamouli, the person said: "Alia never followed Rajamouli, so there's no question of unfollowing him. She archived all the old posts of RRR during promotions as she does with other films. She hasn't deleted any RRR posts."

However, fans were quick to point out that Alia had gone inactive for a while during the second leg of the movie's promotions.

The actress was seen promoting the film passionately before it was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Some critics say Rajamouli failed to pen a strong character for Alia, considering her Bollywood stardom.

RRR, produced by D.V.V. Danayya, is set in the 1920s and follows the formative years of freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Alia, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Shriya Saran and Samuthirakani.

Released on March 25 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam, RRR is already shattering box-office records.

In its opening weekend, RRR touched the Rs500-crore (S$89.5 million) mark in worldwide gross box-office collection. Movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh said RRR has set a new benchmark for future movies during the pandemic.

The film critic said RRR became India's biggest opener with Rs223 crore worldwide, crossing the record of Baahubali 2, which made Rs217 crore worldwide on its opening day.

The movie also overtook Sooryavanshi and The Kashmir Files to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the pandemic era.

These numbers are impressive but only a few from the Bollywood entertainment space have spoken about this or congratulated the team on its success, reported Koimoi.com.

The exceptions being filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Salman Khan.

Johar hailed Rajamouli, saying that no one could take his mantle away.

"He is enormous and gigantic just like his brand and his films." Johar said, adding that the Bollywood industry draws inspiration every week not just from Hollywood but also within the parameters of India. "Look at the numbers of RRR."

Indo-Asian News Service

"Alia never followed Rajamouli, so there's no question of unfollowing him." - A person close to Alia Bhatt told

India Today