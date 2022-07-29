Nude photos land Ranveer in trouble

Ranveer Singh broke the Internet last week with his nude photoshoot for an American magazine.

But not everyone was impressed.

On Monday, a non-governmental organisation made a police report in Mumbai alleging the Bollywood actor insulted women's modesty.

The same day, Mumbai-based lawyer Vedika Chaubey filed a separate complaint, requesting the police investigate whether Ranveer intended to offend women's modesty, the Press Trust of India reported.

"Of course this is vulgar. We can see his bum," Chaubey said in a live interview with NDTV.

"This is a national issue."

Television actress Sumona Chakravarti later came forward in Ranveer's support. She shared a news article about Ranveer on Instagram and wrote: "He hurt sentiments of women and insulted their modesty. 2 cases filed against Ranveer Singh over nude photoshoot. I am a woman. Neither is my modesty insulted nor my sentiments hurt."

Sumona also shared a screenshot of her mother's reply to her post. Her mother wrote, "Pics were great. God knows which sentiments got hurt. Maybe they wanted to see more."

With reference to her mother's reply, Sumona wrote, "This is what my mother, also a woman, had to say."

Ranveer's photos were actually a tribute to movie legend Burt Reynolds, who was considered a sex symbol and icon of American pop culture.

In one of the photos for American magazine Paper, Ranveer can be seen lying naked on a rug - recreating a famous photo of Reynolds.

Paper broke the Internet in 2014 with the famous Kim Kardashian champagne photoshoot.

Ranveer wore only his birthday suit for the photoshoot, striking different poses on a Turkish rug.

He talked about his films and fashion, and his take on nudity in his interview with the magazine.

"It's so easy for me to be physically naked but in some of my performances, I've been even more naked than that. You can see my ****ing soul. How naked is that? That's being actually naked," he said.

"I can be naked in front of a thousand people, I don't give a ****. It's just that the people get uncomfortable."

Photos from the shoot were re-shared by Bollywood publications on Instagram, including fashion-police portal Diet Sabya.

Some netizens thought Ranveer was inspired by Indian supermodel and actor Milind Soman, who went naked in 2020 to celebrate his 55th birthday.

Soman shared a photo of himself running in the buff on a beach - snapped by his wife Ankita Konwar - on social media.

"Milind walked so Ranveer could run," wrote a netizen.

Referring to Ranveer's wife Deepika Padukone, another netizen wondered, "What will Deepika say?"

According to India Today, Deepika was blown away by her husband's nude photoshoot. She was reported to have seen the photos even before they were uploaded on the Internet.

The doting wife was engaged in the entire process and loved the concept. A source close to the publication also said she fully supported Ranveer as he tried to do something different.

The source added: "Deepika has always supported Ranveer and is his biggest champion. So when it came to doing something totally different, she didn't flinch."

Ranveer and Deepika recently celebrated her birthday with a vacation at an undisclosed location.

The actor will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus, alongside Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The comedy is slated to release on Christmas Day.

Ranveer recently appeared in Netflix's special, Ranveer vs Wild With Bear Grylls. He went on quite an adventure with Grylls, from braving harsh terrain in search of a rare flower to getting chased by a bear.

Indo-Asian News Service

"Of course this is vulgar. We can see his bum. This is a national issue."

- Lawyer Vedika Chaubey