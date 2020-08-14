Nutritious ladoo

This is a healthy, protein-rich snack made with sathu maavu, a mixture of ground pulses and cereals.

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Makes: 8 ladoos

Ingredients: Sathu maavu: 1 cup Jaggery: 1/3 cup Ghee: 2 tbsp Cardamom powder: A pinch Cashew nuts: 5

Method: 1) Take 1 tsp ghee in a pan and add cashew bits. Roast till they become golden brown. Keep this aside. 2) Add 1 cup sathu maavu. I used home-made sathu maavu. You can use store-bought powder as well. 3) Roast for 3-4 minutes, do it in a low flame. Keep stirring, ensure it is not burnt. 4) Take 1/3 cup jaggery in a pan. You can add ½ cup jaggery more if you want more sweetness. 5) Add a little water and allow the jaggery to melt. 6) Switch off the flame once the jaggery has melted. 7) Filter and add this to the roasted flour. Mix well. 8) Add roasted cashew bits and mix evenly. 9) Add ghee little by little and mix.The quantity of ghee needed depends on the texture of the flour. Ensure the ghee is hot. 10) Mix well and make small lemon-sized ladoos. Sathu maavu ladoos are ready.

Notes: a) You can add 1-2 tsp of cocoa powder to the roasted sathu maavu to get a nice chocolate flavour. b) You can add roasted almond bits to the sathu maavu ladoo. c) If you want more sweetness, add ½ cup of jaggery. d) Sathu maavu ladoo stays good in room temperature for 4-5 days.

tabla@sph.com.sg

Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com