It's Deepavali time and what you need is a perfect sweet to make your guests happy.

Go for the oats nuts ladoo, which is a nutritious combination of oats, nuts and coconut sugar.

It's healthy and easy to make too.

Ingredients Oats (I used quick-cooking oats): 1 cup Nuts (I used almonds and cashew nuts): 1/3 cup Ghee: 2 tblsp Cardamom powder: 1/8 tsp Coconut sugar (you can use organic jaggery or raw sugar or brown sugar): 1/2 cup Method: 1) Dry roast the oats for 10 minutes in a pan. Do not let it change colour. 2) Allow it to cool and then powder it in a mixie. 3) Add the nuts and roast it till brown spots appear. 4) Allow it to cool and then add it to the powdered oats. 5) Pulse it in the mixie, let it be coarse. 6) Transfer it to a bowl. 7) Add coconut sugar. 8) Add cardamom powder. 9) Heat the ghee. Once it is hot, add it to the bowl. 10) Mix well and shape it into ladoos. 11) You will get 11 ladoos. 12) Keep the ladoos in an air-tight container. They will stay good for a week in room temperature.

Notes: 1) I used coconut sugar. You can take normal white sugar, but you must powder it first. 2) You can add nuts of your choice.

Singapore-based Jeyashri Suresh runs the vegetarian food website www.jeyashriskitchen.com